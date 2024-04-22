A former Shawnee city manager has been hired by the City of Edwardsville, Kansas.

In April, Doug Gerber was hired as the city’s finance director and assistant city manager. The hiring follows a 2023 controversy over a sexually explicit video involving Gerber that caused turmoil for Shawnee’s city government days before an election. Gerber was fired by Shawnee City Council in November 2023.

In a statement to the Johnson County Post, Mark Mathies, Edwardsville City Manager, wrote that Gerber was initially hired in February as a public management consultant.

“Mr. Gerber’s tenure working within local government, specifically in municipal finance, as well as previously serving as a consultant to municipalities throughout Kansas, was well-aligned to address the specific needs of the city,” he stated.

After completing his duties as a consultant, Gerber was appointed to his new roles as finance director and assistant city manager by Mathies.

A request for comment from Gerber was not returned.

Gerber was fired by the City of Shawnee

When the Shawnee City Council decided to fire Gerber in November 2022, some city leaders at the time said they viewed the video’s leak as politically motivated.

“I do think that what happened over the past two weeks with City Manager Gerber was probably part of a disgusting election-timed [attack,] which is very disappointing,” Councilmember Kurt Knapper previously wrote to the Johnson County Post.

The controversy over the Gerber video served as a talking point during the election and saw its challenger slate — which included new council members Sierra Whitted, Jeanie Murphy and Laurel Burchfield, as well as new mayor Mickey Sandifer — sweep their races.

Gerber’s wife views the video leak as a crime

Following the leak of the video, Michele Gerber, Doug Gerber’s wife, said her family had been the target of multiple crimes related to the recording and that it was part of a “criminal scam.”

“The criminal targeted me and my family twice, both prior to the sending of the e-mail to city employees and again prior to the sending of the press e-mail,” she wrote in an email.

In an email to the Post in March, she said she still holds hope the leakers of the video will be caught.

“I continue to hold out hope that the criminals will be brought to account in one way or another,” she wrote.

Michele Gerber said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged crime, though a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said they could not confirm an ongoing investigation.

Both sides have moved on

Following Gerber’s firing, Councilmember Angela Steins wished for both parties to find success going their separate ways.

“I feel for the man and his family, and I do feel like as a city, we’ll move forward from this,” she said in November.

It seems both have seemingly done that, as Shawnee announced the hiring of its new city manager, Paul Kramer, in March. He will be seated on April 29.

When asked for comment on Kramer, Councilmember Tony Gillette mentioned he was a great pick, as was Gerber.

“I think we found the right candidate twice, once before and he got caught up in some pretty crazy circumstances,” he said. “I’m excited about Paul Kramer. I think he’s going to be a breath of fresh air in city hall.”

More Shawnee city manager news: Here’s what’s in new Shawnee city manager’s contract