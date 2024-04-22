Next week marks the beginning of a “parade” of unique art around Johnson County and the Kansas City metro.

Starting on April 27, the “Parade of Hearts” art installation will fully kick off — displaying more than 100 5-foot by 5-foot fiberglass hearts designed by local artists.

Hearts are currently being placed at their display locations throughout the metro area.

Once they’re all up, Johnson Countians can go “heart hunting” for the art pieces until mid-August. A mobile app has also been launched for those looking to keep track of which hearts they’ve already visited.

Here’s the download link to the app on the Apple Store. Here’s the download link to the app on Google Play.

The “Parade of Hearts” project is reminiscent of the “CowParade” art project more than 20 years ago — during which painted fiberglass cows were displayed across the metro.

This more recent project aims to represent the Kansas City region’s characterization as “the Heart of America” and the big hearts of those who live here, according to the project website.

After the installation ends in mid-August, all hearts will go up for online auction in late August or early September. The proceeds from the project will help provide grants for local nonprofits that are focused on areas like education, health, arts and tourism.

Here’s where you can find hearts this spring and summer across Johnson County. (To see all 101 of the 2024 hearts and their artists, click here.)

Shawnee

“Found My Heart in Kansas City” — 24135 W. 71st St. (Erfurt Park)

“Of the Prairie” — West 79th St. and Renner Road

Northeast Johnson County

“Best of Both Worlds” — 4950 Roe Blvd. (Price Chopper), Roeland Park

“My Heart Resides in Strawberry Hill” — 5740 Merriam Drive (Merriam Marketplace)

“Stitched Together” — 6304 E. Frontage Road (Merriam Historic Plaza)

Olathe

“Expand Your Circle” — 1000 N. Rogers Road (Honda of Olathe)

“Kansas City Caregivers” — 15123 OMC Parkway (Olathe Health)

“The Depth to Our Beat” — West Santa Fe Street and North Kansas Avenue (Downtown Olathe)

Overland Park

“Celebrating the Harvest, Honoring the Grower” — 7201 W. 151st St. (Price Chopper)

“Forever Bonded” — 7979 Metcalf Ave. (McCarthy Honda)

“Fountains in the Outfield” — 9100 W. 137th St. (Blue Valley Recreation Complex)

“Home is Where the Heart Is” — 5801 W. 115th St. (The Jewish Community Center)

“The Gallery Lawn” — 9209 W. 179th St. (LongHouse Visitor Center at Overland Park Arboretum)

“Y’all Means All of Us” — 10720 Nall Ave. (The University of Kansas Health System)

Leawood

“Illuminated Heartland Vista” — 13720 Roe Ave. (Church of the Resurrection)

“Will You KC Me?” — 5200 W. 119th St. (Shake Shack)

Prairie Village

Prairie Village “We Are Kansas City” — 7700 Mission Road (Prairie Village and Mission Hills Municipal Court)

Lenexa