Women’s clothing brand Aur Society opening Oak Park Mall store

A woman’s retailer providing “confidence for any occasion” is on its way to Johnson County.

Fashion brand Aur Society plans to make its local debut with a new store at the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park this summer.

Aur Society will operate at 11149 W. 95th St.

The shop is moving into Suite #110 on the Overland Park mall’s upper level.

Aur Society will neighbor the B. Royal Boutique and Vans shops at the mall.

Regular hours for the boutique have yet to be publicized online.

Aur Society will offer “trend-setting” clothing for women

The new brand will offer women’s clothing items and accessories.

The store’s inventory entails items like skirts, slacks, dresses and blouses.

The brand centers itself around uniting women to promote “respect, courage, leadership, well-being and confidence,” according to the Aur Society website.

This marks the first Aur Society in Johnson County

The Overland Park store will also serve as the first Kansas City metro store for Aur Society.

The emerging brand plans to launch in at least four new markets this summer — including Alabama, Wisconsin and New York, in addition to Kansas.

Aur Society plans to launch an online boutique for nationwide markets this summer as well.

The clothing store also joins a growing number of additions to the Overland Park mall this year, with Chinese retailer Miniso nearing an opening at the mall this summer too.

