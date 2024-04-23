Charles “Bob” LeValley

October 24, 1942 — April 19, 2024

Olathe,KS

Bob LeValley passed away on April 19, 2024. A native Iowan, he was born in the small town of Dayton to Keith O. LeValley and Avis McPherson on October 24, 1942. After graduating Dayton High School, Bob went on to receive his BA degree from Wayne State College in Nebraska. While at Wayne he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Lundberg in 1964. He served as President of the 300 member Phi Beta Lamda professional business fraternity and was the first ever recipient of the Wall Street Journal Student Achievement Award.

Upon leaving Wayne State, Bob, along with his wife of 60 years, Carol, spent five years in the U.S. Air Force. For the majority of this time Captain LeValley and his family called Tokyo, Japan home. While serving in the military they had two children: Carla Herron of Shawnee, KS and Keith LeValley of Leawood, KS. Before returning to the states, Bob earned his MBA degree from the University of Hawaii.

Relocating to the US, Bob and Carol moved to Overland Park, KS and later to Olathe, KS. From 1972 until 2008, Bob was employed by DeVry in Kansas City. After 11 months, he was appointed President of the local University. At the time of his retirement in 2008, Bob was President of DeVry Kansas City and oversaw two additional undergraduate colleges in Colorado, plus nine Keller Graduate Schools throughout the Midwest and Rockies. For nine years, Mr. LeValley served as chairman of the Missouri Association of Private Career Schools. It was during this period that he co-authored the first Proprietary School Act designed to protect the rights of college students in Missouri. LeValley was named the first non-engineer to become an honorary member of Tau Alpha Pi, an honorary Engineering fraternity. He also received the Governor Mel Carnahan Award for service to higher education in Kansas and Missouri. He served three years on the Kansas City Board of Directors of the Better Business Bureau and played active roles in Sertoma, United Way, and American Heart Association. In 2008, Mr. LeValley was honored to participate in ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

He enjoyed life. His love and knowledge of music was well known. Additionally, he loved his movies (and discussing them), snow skiing for 18 years with his close friends, tennis and most of all being with his family and friends. His greatest thrill was filling the role of Grandpa Bob to his six grandkids; Chandler, Taylor, Drew, Brady, Regan & Corbin. He and Carol visited almost 90 countries together and spent 30 years visiting their favorite place in St. Maarten. When referring to his life’s experiences with family, he would say, “The lows were highs and the highs were higher.” LIFE IS GOOD AND IT’S BEEN VERY GOOD TO ME!

Mr. LeValley is preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Avis LeValley. Surviving family members include his wife, Carol, children, Carla Herron and Keith LeValley (Kim Roberts LeValley), grandchildren Taylor, Brady, and Corbin Herron and Chandler, Drew, and Regan LeValley. Brothers Gary of Fort Dodge, IA, Jim of Phoenix, AZ, Dick of Lee’s Summit, MO and one sister, Julie Wilken of Osceola, IA.

A celebration of life will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel: 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210 on Friday, April 26, 2024, from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Heart Association.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.