Dolores B. Lawrence

June 9, 1938 – April 19, 2024

Dodie Lawrence, known for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering spirit, peacefully passed away on April 19, 2024, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 85. A celebration of Dodie’s life will be held at Amos Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203, on Friday, April 26, 2024. Visitation will be at 5:30pm, a Rosary and Service at 6:30pm, with a reception to follow at Amos.

Dodie was born on June 9, 1938, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Joseph and Margaret(Guptil) Bauer. Throughout her life, she left a lasting impact on all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Dodie is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Garies(Mark), Cathy White, son, Andy Lawrence(Maggie). She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, who brought her immense joy and pride; Jennifer Duckett(Andy), Brian White(Heather), Austin Lawrence(Shelbie), Samantha Lawrence(Sean), James Lawrence(Shelby), Taylor Lawrence(Tanner), Augusta Garies, and Lili Lawrence and her great grandchildren, Justin Duckett, Lacey Lawrence, Aiden Duckett, and Mason Lawrence.

Dodie is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Margaret(Guptil) Bauer, her son, Steve Lawrence (Tammy), her sister, Mary Krogstad (Bruce), her former spouse, Jim Lawrence(Susan) who remained her friend until his passing. She is also preceded in death by her nieces, Pam Walters(Bill), Brenda Krogstad, and Shelly Steward(John) and her nephew, Tony Krogstad(Ning).

While Dodie’s passing brings profound sorrow, her memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved her. Dodie’s career in the air freight and electronics industry showcased her dedication and commitment to excellence. Her work ethic served as an inspiration to many, and her expertise was unmatched. Outside of work, Dodie found joy in pursuing her passions, such as sewing, embroidery, reading, skiing, gardening, her “Curves” work out routines, and exploring the world through her travels.

A beloved member of the community, Dodie was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and was actively involved in organizations like Welcome Wagon and the American Business Women’s Association. When she retired at the age of 75 she volunteered in The Cancer Center at The University of Kansas Medical Center, where she made lifelong friendships and touched the lives of those around her.

In her quiet strength and gentle presence, Dodie Lawrence left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. May her spirit continue to inspire us to live each day with grace, compassion, and a zest for life! Memorial contributions that were important to Dodie may be made to:

Harvesters-The Community Food Network, 3801 Topping Ave., Kansas City, MO 64129. You may donate online by CLICKING HERE .

City Union Mission, 1100 East 11th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. You may donate online by CLICKING HERE

OR

Remember her by donating to a charity of your choice. She would love that!

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.