A Kansas City, Kansas, man is in jail following a car chase that crossed the state line into Johnson County early Tuesday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri police say they were notified at 12:30 a.m. after a driver allegedly fired gunshots at another occupied vehicle in the area of East 82nd Street and The Paseo.

“The subject of interest was observed, and a pursuit was initiated,” KCMO Police Sgt. Phillip DiMartino told the Post in an emailed response to questions Tuesday.

DiMartino said no injuries were reported during the shooting.

The pursuit left Kansas City and entered Prairie Village at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, near the area of West 75th Street and State Line Road.

The suspect driver eventually abandoned the Chevrolet Equinox in the intersection of Windsor Street and Cherokee Drive.

Police located the empty SUV at about 12:50 a.m.

Capt. Ivan Washington, a spokesperson for the Prairie Village Police Department, said officers quickly set up a perimeter for their K-9 unit to begin a search for the suspect.

“Our K-9 officer was deployed and located a handgun discarded by the suspect and later located the suspect in the immediate area,” Washington said.

Officers from Fairway, Leawood, Lenexa, Merriam and Mission all assisted with the search.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking log shows that a Prairie Village officer arrested a 27-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man at 1:35 a.m.

Online call logs show Prairie Village officers took a report of an aggravated burglary in the 7100 block of Cherokee Drive.

Online Johnson County District Court records show the suspect is being held on felony charges of aggravated burglary-dwelling and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Kansas statute defines aggravated burglary as the entering of any structure with the intent to commit a felony while another person is present.

The suspect’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Washington with Prairie Village Police said the suspect will also be facing extradition to Missouri for additional charges.

No injuries were reported during the incident.