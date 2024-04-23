The city of Roeland Park is planning the future of one of its largest parks — and it wants the public’s input.

This week, Roeland Park is hosting multiple workshop sessions related to the review and update of its 17-year-old Nall Park Master Plan, which called for a focus on nature.

The city plans to solicit public feedback at the workshop sessions and implement the input into an updated Nall Park Master Plan.

The workshop sessions are on April 24, April 25

Below are the days and times of the three different workshops, all of which are scheduled to take place at the Nall Park pavilion:

April 24, 3 to 7:30 p.m.

April 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 25, 5 to 7 p.m.

There are two ways to participate during the workshops

Anthony Marshall, the city’s superintendent of parks and recreation, told the Post via email that attendees can take about 15 minutes to provide feedback under the Nall Park pavilion.

The other option, which would take roughly 40 minutes, is to walk the park and stop at different zones — a bike/skills zone, a play zone and an outdoor education zone.

At each zone, Marshall said attendees will be greeted by a facilitator and asked specific questions about that specific zone.

Marshall said the city will also publicize a virtual option following the workshops for those who are unable to attend in person.

All input will influence the updated plan

City Administrator Keith Moody told the Post via email that these workshops will help create an updated Nall Park master plan, which will then guide any potential changes to the park.

Marshall said attendees will be asked about the comfort and image of the park, access and linkages, sociability and new potential amenities.

The city is looking at basing the updated park master plan around the idea of outdoor active recreation, Marshall said.

This includes options to add amenities that complement the bike and hiking trails that already exist in the park and the feasibility of adding a dog park.

Next steps:

Marshall said the consultants will take feedback from the April workshops and relay it to the parks and tree committee.

Consultants will work to finish a draft concept plan by the end of June, he said.

The draft concept plan will be presented to the public in an open house for additional feedback.

More Parks & Pools news: Overland Park’s Bluejacket Pool has major leaks. Will it ever reopen?