Students and staff at two Johnson County high schools are in mourning after the sudden death of a football coach and teacher.

On Saturday, Terrale Johnson, who was most recently the offensive coordinator for Shawnee Mission South’s football team and a former offensive line coach at Mill Valley High School, died at the age of 29.

His unexpected death has left students and staff at both schools shocked and grieving.

“All of us here at (Shawnee Mission) South — the building, the football program, personally, we just loved him,” Nick Foster, Shawnee Mission South’s head football coach, said. “We loved ‘T’ and we just hate that he’s gone.”

A memorial is planned for Johnson from 8 to 9 p.m. this coming Sunday at Shawnee Mission South High School’s stadium, with a school song and candlelight vigil at 8:45 p.m.

People are encouraged to wear purple, the colors of Johnson’s alma mater, Kansas State University. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Johnson coached at Mill Valley after college

A graduate of Manhattan High School, Johnson was an All-Big 12 performer in college as a lineman in K-State’s football program.

Following his time with the Wildcats, Johnson joined Mill Valley High School’s football staff in 2019 as an offensive line coach.

Johnson’s energy was infectious, head coach Joel Applebee said.

“He was always a positive, high-energy guy,” he said. “That was contagious around the room. It’s contagious on the football field. He was always just a very positive guy. He really didn’t have any bad days.”

During his tenure, Johnson helped the Jaguars win two Kansas Class 5A state championships in 2019 and 2020.

Johnson then coached and taught at SM South

Johnson was in his third year at Shawnee Mission South High School, working as both an offensive coordinator for the Raiders’ football team and a paraprofessional in classrooms at the high school.

While he inspired athletes in the locker room and on the football field, Johnson’s talent was reaching students regardless of their interest in sports, Foster, the team’s head coach, said.

“He sought out other students that weren’t in the football program. He wanted to get to know as many kids as possible,” he said. “Terrale was someone that drew people in. He was kind of like gravity.”

Johnson’s father died when he was young, Foster said, which allowed him to meet students dealing with loss and growing pains on their level.

“He understood very much that for a boy to become a young man and then to be a full-grown man, that’s very hard,” he said. “He just was there for (his students) at all times.”

One of Johnson’s life lessons to his students was working hard, no matter what they’re going through. With his loss, people that knew him are taking that to heart.

“I used to hear him tell the kids all the time, ‘Whether you’re doing chores at the house, a workout in the weight room, your schoolwork — your name is on that and excel at it and push to do it the best to your ability,'” Foster said. “‘Because if it’s worth doing, it’s only worth doing the right way and to your full potential.'”

Students, staff are grieving Johnson’s loss together

This week, students at Shawnee Mission South are missing Johnson’s hugs and handshakes, Foster said.

“(This caught) everyone completely off guard. It was very shocking,” he said. “It’s hard to believe. It’s still hard to just let it set in that it’s real.”

Counselors are being made available for students and staff dealing with Johnson’s loss.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Johnson’s family and honor his legacy. As of Tuesday morning, more than $22,000 had been raised.

In the wake of his death, Applebee and Foster are encouraged by the support students and staff are showing to each other, as well as football programs from the Kansas City area and beyond.

“The thing that’s been great is just the amount of people that have reached out,” Foster said. “It’s just been awesome to see the outpouring from the football community. It really has been. We are very appreciative of that.”