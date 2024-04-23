William “Butch” Marvin Faircloth

September 12th, 1956 – April 14th, 2024

William Marvin Faircloth, lovingly known as Butch, passed away on April 14, 2024, in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 67. He was born in Albany, Georgia, on September 12, 1956. Butch courageously fought Stage 4 COPD before peacefully joining his heavenly father.

Butch leaves behind a legacy of love and inspiration to all who knew him. He was a devoted husband to his beloved Virginia for over 40 years and a cherished father to Raina Lupton and Rachel Sisario. His grandchildren, Christopher, Brendan, Kylen, Brennen, Larken, and Lexi, and his great-grandchildren, Gracelynn, Bella, Lilah, and Easton, will forever carry his memory in their hearts.

A dedicated family man, Butch adored his Southern heritage and shared his passion for all things Elvis. As a talented musician, he captivated audiences with his music and had countless stories to tell of his adventures with Elvis Presley and his times with Butch and the Sundance Band.

Butch was also a self-taught theologian, finding solace and strength in his faith. His unwavering relationship with the Lord guided him through life’s challenges and brought him peace in his final days.

In addition to his family, Butch was a friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His warm smile, kind heart, and joyful spirit will be remembered fondly.

William “Butch” Faircloth will forever remain in our hearts as a beacon of love, faith, and Southern charm. May his legacy continue to inspire and uplift those who were blessed to have known him.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.