December 3, 1933 — April 19, 2024

Overland Park, KS

William Golden Ball I, Overland Park, KS, died peacefully on April 19, 2024, at Hospice House, Olathe, KS. He was 90 years old. Bill was born in Richmond, VA on December 3, 1933, to William Julian and Virgina Ball. Bill was raised in Richmond with his older sister Margery Ball Edwards. Bill married Hazel Williams on April 3, 1953. Bill and Hazel had three children.

Bill had a long career in purchasing. He worked for Dupont and Daniel International Construction, before retiring twice from Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant. The family lived in Virgina, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee, regularly relocating for Bill’s work until 1973 when they moved to Overland Park. After a brief move to Texas in the mid-1980s, Bill and Hazel made their home in New Strawn, KS. Bill and Hazel were blessed with 44 years of marriage before Hazel passed away from cancer in 1997.

Bill married Arlene Stubblefield in 2000. Bill and Arlene split their time between Kansas, Missouri, and Texas. They enjoyed traveling the country in their RV and eventually settled in Deepwater, MO. Bill continued to live in Deepwater after Arlene passed away in 2018. Bill moved back to Kansas in April 2023 to live with his son in the home he and Hazel purchased when they first moved to Kansas.

At an early age, Bill developed a lifelong love for music. As a young man, Bill played his guitar with Ernest Tubb, Porter Wagoner, and Hawkshaw Hawkins. He performed at the Grand Old Opry in Nashville and many other venues. Choosing to forgo the chance of stardom to support his young family, Bill gave up playing professionally, but never gave up playing his guitar. Over the years he would continue to play with various bands, always enjoying the opportunity to play and sing with family. He regularly played his guitar up until a few weeks before his death.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, wife Hazel, wife Arlene, daughter Nadine Morgan, and granddaughter Carol Hope Morgan. He is survived by his daughter Dianne Sweeney (Kenny Evans), son William Ball II, stepdaughter Debbie Bates (Bobby), and stepson Dave Stubblefield (Peggy). He is also survived by his grandchildren Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder (Jeff), Shawn Sweeney, Shannon Rodriguez (Aaron), and William Ball III (Paige), and great-grandchildren, Patrick Reeder, Charlotte Reeder, and Silas Sweeney. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS beginning at 9 a.m., with a Celebration of Life Service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Wayside Waifs, or the Great Plains SPCA.

