Inside JCPRD: Celebrate Older Americans Month with JCPRD!

By David Markham

JCPRD’s 50 Plus Department is offering a wide variety of free programs throughout May for it’s first-ever celebration of Older Americans Month.

“We want to celebrate our 50 Plus participants and say ‘thank you’ for participating in our programs,” said 50 Plus Recreation Specialist Jennifer Nixon. “We’re thrilled to give back to the community by providing programs for their enjoyment and seeing the happiness on their faces. It’s incredibly fulfilling to see our efforts directly contribute to their joy and satisfaction. Come out and enjoy or amazing programs on us. It’s an incredible way to meet new friends, socialize or try something new!

Older Americans Month is a nationwide observance which takes place every May and is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the contributions of older adults to their communities.

For this celebration, 50 Plus has organized various events and activities to promote the well-being of older adults and highlight their valuable role in society. Offerings include a special event; a New Horizons Band Concert; fitness, health, and gardening programs; several virtual classes; drop-in game programs at three locations; and much more!

While these programs are free, pre-registration is required for all programs, which can be accomplished by clicking on the links below or by calling 913-831-3359.

May 1

Healthy Living for Your Brain, 2 to 3 p.m., virtual program

May 2

Brew & Banter, 10 to 11 a.m., Roeland Park Community Center

May 6-10

Bridge Drop-In Program, Noon to 4 p.m., Matt Ross Community Center

May 6

Pinochle Drop-In Program, Noon to 4 p.m., Matt Ross Community Center

May 7

Chess Drop-In Program, 8:30 to 11 a.m, Matt Ross Community Center

Growing Vegetables Successfully in Kansas, 2 to 3 p.m., virtual program

New Horizons Band Concert, 7 to 8 p.m., Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

May 9

Chaos Bingo, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse – FULLMay 10

Cribbage Drop-In Program, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Matt Ross Community Center

Pickleball Drop-In Program, Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Matt Ross Community Center

May 13

Bridge Drop-In Program, Noon to 4 p.m., Tomahawk Ridge Community Center



May 15

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program (AFEP), 11 to 11:45 a.m., virtual program

May 16

Mah Jongg Drop-In Program, 1 to 4 p.m., Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

Pickleball Drop-In Program, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

May 20

Mah Jongg Drop-In Program, Noon to 4 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse

May 22

Pitch Drop-In Program, 1 to 4 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse

Comedy Improv Intro Class, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Roeland Park Community Center

May 23

Pickleball Drop-In Program, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse

Hand and Foot Drop-In Program, 1 to 4 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse

May 24

Mexican Train Dominoes, 1 to 4 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse

Let’s Get Trivial Event, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Roeland Park Community Center

May 28

Scattergories®, 1 to 2 p.m., virtual program

May 29

Step & Chat, 9 to 10 a.m., Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse