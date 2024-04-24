Inside JCPRD: Celebrate Older Americans Month with JCPRD!

By David Markham
JCPRD’s 50 Plus Department is offering a wide variety of free programs throughout May for it’s first-ever celebration of Older Americans Month.
“We want to celebrate our 50 Plus participants and say ‘thank you’ for participating in our programs,” said 50 Plus Recreation Specialist Jennifer Nixon. “We’re thrilled to give back to the community by providing programs for their enjoyment and seeing the happiness on their faces. It’s incredibly fulfilling to see our efforts directly contribute to their joy and satisfaction. Come out and enjoy or amazing programs on us. It’s an incredible way to meet new friends, socialize or try something new!
Older Americans Month is a nationwide observance which takes place every May and is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the contributions of older adults to their communities.
For this celebration, 50 Plus has organized various events and activities to promote the well-being of older adults and highlight their valuable role in society. Offerings include a special event; a New Horizons Band Concert; fitness, health, and gardening programs; several virtual classes; drop-in game programs at three locations; and much more!
While these programs are free, pre-registration is required for all programs, which can be accomplished by clicking on the links below or by calling 913-831-3359.
May 1
Healthy Living for Your Brain, 2 to 3 p.m., virtual program
May 2
Brew & Banter, 10 to 11 a.m., Roeland Park Community Center
May 6-10
Bridge Drop-In Program, Noon to 4 p.m., Matt Ross Community Center
May 6
Pinochle Drop-In Program, Noon to 4 p.m., Matt Ross Community Center
May 7
Chess Drop-In Program, 8:30 to 11 a.m, Matt Ross Community Center
Growing Vegetables Successfully in Kansas, 2 to 3 p.m., virtual program
New Horizons Band Concert, 7 to 8 p.m., Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
May 9
Chaos Bingo, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse – FULLMay 10
Cribbage Drop-In Program, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Matt Ross Community Center
Pickleball Drop-In Program, Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Matt Ross Community Center
May 13
Bridge Drop-In Program, Noon to 4 p.m., Tomahawk Ridge Community Center
May 15
Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program (AFEP), 11 to 11:45 a.m., virtual program
May 16
Mah Jongg Drop-In Program, 1 to 4 p.m., Tomahawk Ridge Community Center
Pickleball Drop-In Program, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tomahawk Ridge Community Center
May 20
Mah Jongg Drop-In Program, Noon to 4 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse
May 22
Pitch Drop-In Program, 1 to 4 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse
Comedy Improv Intro Class, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Roeland Park Community Center
May 23
Pickleball Drop-In Program, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse
Hand and Foot Drop-In Program, 1 to 4 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse
May 24
Mexican Train Dominoes, 1 to 4 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse
Let’s Get Trivial Event, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Roeland Park Community Center
May 28
Scattergories®, 1 to 2 p.m., virtual program
May 29
Step & Chat, 9 to 10 a.m., Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse