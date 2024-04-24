Aung Sung Oo has always dreamed of owning his own business.

For the past several years, he’s put that entrepreneurial energy into multiple business endeavors — including working as a regional manager for sushi vendor Hissho Sushi Inc. But this spring, he pivoted into something he and his family can call their own.

Earlier this month, Oo opened KC Asian Mart — a new Asian grocery and convenience store in central Overland Park.

KC Asian Mart operates at 11136 Antioch Road

The market moved into a space at the Shannon Valley Shopping center, just off College Boulevard and Antioch Road.

Baking supply shop Sweet Supply KC previously occupied the space, before it closed in fall 2022.

KC Asian Mart neighbors JJ’s Wine and Spirits and Leone’s Original Pizza at the shopping center.

The store operates from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The store offers all kinds of Asian goods

KC Asian Mart’s shelves are stocked with a variety of Asian items, from Thai teas and kimchi to soup mixes, snacks and sodas.

The store also has a fridge and a freezer where customers can find more items like fresh produce, eggs, fish and frozen snacks like buns and dumplings.

Overland Park is home to a decent number of smaller international markets — such as the Oriental Supermarket in northern Overland Park and Pan-Asia Market further south. But what sets KC Asian Mart apart, Oo said, is its niche for cuisine from Southeast Asian cultures, like Thailand, Burma (Myanmar), Vietnam, Laos and the Philippines.

As a native to Southeast Asia himself (moving to the Kansas City area from Burma more than 15 years ago), he said he’s met several people in the Kansas City community who also came from Southeast Asia and miss the cuisine there.

“A lot of people in this community have been to Thailand, and they probably miss the street food there,” he said, giving an example. “We have all those kinds (of foods) here.”

He also hopes to set the market apart, he said, by maintaining affordability and not raising prices too much.

“I try not to compete with the others,” he said. “But especially around this time with inflation, I want to offer the best price for my customer.”

KC Asian Mart may expand in the coming years

Looking forward, Oo said he hopes to expand his business with another Johnson County market or restaurant in the next few years.

Ultimately, Oo said he hopes the business becomes something his three sons can also be a part of in the next few years too. Right now, he’s focused on the store getting its footing and serving the community.

He also intends to gather feedback from customers and stock the store’s shelves with the items people want to see.

“The other markets, they might have their own struggle,” he said. “I’m only focused on my business and how I’m going to make it better.”

