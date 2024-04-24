The framework for the next decade of development for Lenexa’s Parks and Recreation department is in place.

On April 16, the Lenexa City Council unanimously accepted the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Last updated in 2012, the plan is a living document that sets goals and objectives, and shapes policies to help guide the future development of the city’s parks and recreation department over the next 10 years.

“It’s certainly not something we just put on a shelf and never look at again,” said Logan Wagler, parks and recreation director. “It’s something we use on a daily basis, almost — how we plan our programs, operate our facilities and, most importantly, capital planning and future investments going forward.”

Working with the Olathe-based consulting firm Landworks Studio, Lenexa Parks and Recreation built the plan around more than a year of feedback they gathered from residents through open houses, focus groups and online platforms.

“Our staff, we have a pretty good pulse on recreational trends and kind of the things that are happening,” Wagler said. “But what’s great about this master plan is it really captures the essence of the community’s vision.”

The plan prioritizes certain needs

The master plan includes a needs assessment, giving top priority to the most requested projects and activities that residents would like to see.

Included in the top 10 needs:

Walking and bike trails — The plan found that people want to see the trail system expanded so that it will connect parks with more neighborhoods in the city, as well as schools and businesses. It also called for enhanced signage and maps to guide people on the trails.

Parks and preservation — The plan’s research found residents want more than new projects; they also want the city’s existing park system preserved and maintained while also filling in gaps for neighborhoods that lack parks within walking distance.

Off-leash dog parks — Residents want more places to take their canine friends to run around and play.

Outdoor recreation and nature programming — The plan received requests to increase programs and events for outdoor recreation and nature-related activities.

Splash pads/spraygrounds — As an alternative to building pools, residents want more splash pads/spraygrounds for people to cool off during the hot summer months.

The top 10 was also rounded out by suggestions for: pickleball courts, the continued growth of the Lenexa Farmers Market, adult fitness and enrichment, arts and culture programming, and maintaining top-level service for residents.

The suggestions will guide future decisions

The original 2012 plan helped guide city council to make Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park upgrades, expansions to some of the city’s athletic fields and open the Rolling Magic skate park.

The hopes are the new plan will continue to help guide the city council and planning commission in making decisions that best suit the residents’ needs.

“I’m just excited that we, as staff, have a great tool that’s going to allow us to carry out the community’s vision for what they want to see for recreational opportunities,” Wagler said.

During the city council’s vote, Mayor Julie Sayers praised the project and the work that went into it.

“It’s a really extraordinary document that I know we’ll continue to use for years to come,” she said.

Go deeper: Click here to view the 2024 Lenexa Parks and Recreation Master Plan