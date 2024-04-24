Marilyn “Baby” Rose Abboud

October 14, 1934 — April 22, 2024

Overland Park

Marilyn Rose Abboud, 89, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully on April 22, 2024.

Marilyn was born to William and Nancy Abboud in Omaha, Nebraska. She was one of six children. Later she moved to Kansas City, Missouri and eventually made her home in Overland Park, Kansas.

Marilyn was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. She loved to travel, especially to New Orleans in the winter and spend time with her brother and sister and their families. Some of her favorite past times were playing cards with the “Desert Dames”, a Lebanese family card group and going to the Farmers Market. Summers were always special at Aunt Marilyn’s pool parties where she always served us ice cream and sweet treats for all the kids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Nancy Abboud, her sisters, Rita Schrempp, Susan Rowland and Judy DiBella, and her brothers-in-law, George Schrempp and Paul Lenihan. She is survived by her sister Mary Kay Lenihan, brother, Bill Abboud, and brothers-in-law, Pat Rowland and Gene DiBella and many, many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Aveune, KCMO on Thursday, April 25th, 2024. The visitation will be at 10:00 am, followed by the Rosary at 10:40 am and prayer service at 11:oo am. Burial will follow at Forest Hill and Calvary Cemetery.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.