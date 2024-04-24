Updated: Wednesday, 11 a.m.

An Overland Park man has been charged in connection to a stabbing late Sunday night that left another man hospitalized in critical condition.

Kevin Donovan, 46, made his first court appearance in Johnson County District Court on Tuesday and faces one felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

He now faces a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, May 1.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office’s online booking report, Donovan remains in custody at the adult detention center in downtown Olathe.

Online court records show he is being held with a $250,000 bail amount.

Overland Park Police spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said Donovan and the victim lived together as roommates.

A man is in critical condition following a stabbing late Sunday night in Overland Park.

The Overland Park Police Department’s online call log shows that officers were dispatched to a house in the 8100 block of West 89th Street at 12:14 a.m. Monday, for an aggravated battery.

Shortly before midnight, the stabbing victim, only identified as a man in his late 30s, arrived at the emergency room at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam.

Police at the 89th Street scene confirmed to the Post that they were investigating a stabbing.

The victim was later transported to a different area hospital by ambulance due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Overland Park Police confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

By 1 a.m., crime scene tape was stretched across 89th Street between Craig Drive and Hardy Street as officers investigated.

“This is an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time,” police said on X.

Anyone with information about this stabbing can contact Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.