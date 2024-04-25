Bridge to Fit: Do squats hurt your knees? Try this!

Do you have knee pain every time you squat?

Does squatting always feel like you’re not doing it?

This exercise is great for tendon health, building strength, and to improve squat technique.

At BridgeFit, we specialize in working with adults 40+, which usually comes with some aches and pains. So our entire staff is experienced in helping adults 40+ build strength, lose weight, tone, gain energy, etc., without banging up their body in the process.

This starts with an assessment and then picking the right exercise that meets you where you are at. Next is to make sure you are performing the exercises correctly to get the most out of the exercise without banging up your body in the process. The small details make a big difference.

Here’s what people have said about BridgeFit:

“Prior to working out I struggled with knee and back pain when working out. I also didn’t see the results that I wanted to see. BridgeFit created a program that addressed my goals while also working through areas that I struggled in. Because of this, I can honestly say I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel better in my late 30s than I ever did in my 20s!” Sarah

“I put on some weight over the Pandemic and was unhappy with where I was at physically. I have never been a “gym guy” and had no idea where or how to get started. I have since lost weight, increased my strength, and significantly improved my endurance/conditioning. I am truly grateful for the positive impact Bridgefit has played in my much healthier lifestyle.” Brooks

"Before working with BridgeFit I struggled with my health and fitness due to low back pain and knee pain. Working with BridgeFit has been life-changing. My posture is better. My core is stronger. And I feel energized and more able to be the active person I want to be." Judy