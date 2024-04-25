A new restaurant serving Indian cuisine is on its way to Overland Park.

Kushi Indian Restaurant is gearing up to open soon, in the former home of a caterer and charcuterie board maker in southern Overland Park.

Kushi will operate at 14856 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant is moving into a space at the Heatherwood Village shopping center, just off West 149th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The space previously housed catering company Sage Bites Bistro & Marketplace — and before that, it was Chinese restaurant Andy’s Wok.

Kushi Indian Restaurant neighbors Daylight Donuts and Papa Keno’s at the shopping center.

The restaurant has yet to publicize its exact opening date or regular hours online.

Kushi will serve classic Indian dishes

The eatery’s menu includes Indian entrees like biryani, tandoori chicken, and paneer tikka masala.

The restaurant will also serve smaller plates like samosas and garlic naan — as well as “Indo Chinese” fried rice and noodle dishes.

Kushi will also serve sweet treats like mango lassi smoothies and gulab jamun — an Indian dessert made with sugar, milk, rose water and cardamom powder.

Kushi is opening alongside several other eateries

Kushi comes as the latest of several new restaurants coming onto the Overland Park restaurant scene recently.

Chinese fast food chain Panda Express also intends to open a new location soon on the corner of 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Sheridan’s Unforked is also wrapping up construction and plans to reopen its Overland Park location near Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street, following a lengthy fire-related closure.

Further north, local eatery Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh recently opened its newest Johnson County location off Shawnee Mission Parkway, in a former Steak and Shake space.

