A new restaurant serving Indian cuisine is on its way to Overland Park.
Kushi Indian Restaurant is gearing up to open soon, in the former home of a caterer and charcuterie board maker in southern Overland Park.
Kushi will operate at 14856 Metcalf Ave.
- The restaurant is moving into a space at the Heatherwood Village shopping center, just off West 149th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
- The space previously housed catering company Sage Bites Bistro & Marketplace — and before that, it was Chinese restaurant Andy’s Wok.
- Kushi Indian Restaurant neighbors Daylight Donuts and Papa Keno’s at the shopping center.
- The restaurant has yet to publicize its exact opening date or regular hours online.
Kushi will serve classic Indian dishes
- The eatery’s menu includes Indian entrees like biryani, tandoori chicken, and paneer tikka masala.
- The restaurant will also serve smaller plates like samosas and garlic naan — as well as “Indo Chinese” fried rice and noodle dishes.
- Kushi will also serve sweet treats like mango lassi smoothies and gulab jamun — an Indian dessert made with sugar, milk, rose water and cardamom powder.
Kushi is opening alongside several other eateries
- Kushi comes as the latest of several new restaurants coming onto the Overland Park restaurant scene recently.
- Chinese fast food chain Panda Express also intends to open a new location soon on the corner of 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
- Sheridan’s Unforked is also wrapping up construction and plans to reopen its Overland Park location near Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street, following a lengthy fire-related closure.
- Further north, local eatery Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh recently opened its newest Johnson County location off Shawnee Mission Parkway, in a former Steak and Shake space.
