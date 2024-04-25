A local university is now offering scholarships for high school students whose parents are fallen active-duty Olathe first responders.

MidAmerica Nazarene University has partnered with Olathe first responders to create the First Responders Scholarship. In an event April 16, both university and Olathe city officials signed an agreement that a scholarship will be available to high school students whose parents are fallen active-duty Olathe police officers or firefighters.

The scholarship is specifically for students pursuing higher education, according to the university.

Several months ago, David Spittal, the university’s president, and Jon North, the university’s vice president for institutional advancement, connected with Fire Chief Jeff DeGraffenreid and Police Chief Mike Butaud to see what the university can do to support first responders and their families when their lives are lost in the line of duty, said John Moncayo, a spokesperson of the Olathe Police Department.

Spittal shared more details about the importance of the scholarship in supporting families.

“When we call 911, it’s not just police and fire that come; it’s our friends who respond with equipment, skills and training required to help us in our time of need,” Spittal said. “So, we thought, what better way to show these first responders our honor, respect and friendship than by caring for their families should the unthinkable happen?

“We hope they never need to use this scholarship. But we want them to know that if their family needs it, MNU will come alongside to help care for them.”

At the event, Olathe Mayor John Bacon thanked university and police department leadership for making the scholarship happen.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Bacon said. “Thank you for this unprecedented support of Olathe’s bravest.”

DeGraffenreid also shared his thanks at the signing.

“I feel very confident in saying that every single firefighter in Olathe is grateful beyond measure for this possibility.”

Butaud added that the scholarship is “a gift to everyone.

“Knowing that the school will wrap its arms around families that are in need is a tremendous blessing,” he said. “I will hope and pray every night that we never have to take the opportunity to use this scholarship. But we greatly appreciate it.”

