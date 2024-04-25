Inclusive play equipment and a recycled “pour-in-place” surfacing is headed to one Prairie Village park.

Located at 2900 W. 79th St., Taliaferro Park is next on Prairie Village’s list to see updated inclusive amenities. The park is also getting a “pour-in-place” hard surface — made from waste tires — for the play area through a Kansas Department of Health and Environment grant.

Last week, the Prairie Village City Council voted 11-0 to approve plans for the inclusive play equipment and accept the grant. Councilmember Nick Reddell was absent.

These approvals are coming two years after the city gave the green light on a new restroom and shelter for the park.

The new inclusive amenities include swings, surface

City Engineer Melissa Prenger told the city council on April 15 that the new playground equipment includes miniature houses, called a “little village,” for imaginative play.

Prenger said the city will replace the swing set with a set that offers multiple swinging options, such as one for toddlers and parents to sit together and another with stiff metal handles for children with mobility issues.

An inclusive spinner, a seesaw and a climber are also new accessible amenities.

The “pour-in-place” hard surface, which will be placed between mulched portions of the play area, also provides more accessibility, Prenger said.

Prenger said the “pour-in-place” surface has been at Franklin and Weltner parks for several years, and she has yet to hear of any maintenance needs for the surface.

These approvals cost the city roughly $155K

The city’s portion for the waste tire surface, after receiving the $20,000 grant from the state health department, comes in at $25,800.

The all-inclusive play package is costing the city nearly $130,000, per a contract with Playscape Recreation, according to city documents.

Both the all-inclusive play package and the city’s portion for the waste tire surface will be paid out of the city’s capital improvement program fund, according to city documents.

The 7-year-old main equipment is staying put

Prairie Village replaced the main playset at Taliaferro Park about seven years ago, according to city documents.

The April approvals will have no impact on the main playset at the park.

Only the swing sets, which were left when the rest of the equipment was replaced nearly a decade ago, are being replaced.

The “little village” and additional amenities are all going to be placed to the north of the existing play equipment.

