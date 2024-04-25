Rene Damian Engelken

March 10, 1931 – April 23, 2024

Rene D. Engelken of Lenexa, Kansas, 93, died Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Rene was born on March 10, 1931 in Axtell, Kansas to Helen and Albert Engelken. He attended St. Benedicts Grade School and High School. On September 12, 1953, he married Mary E. Meyer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, his parents, his brothers Quentin Engelken and Stephen Engelken, and his sisters Georgina Glissman and Irene Lawrence.

He is survived by his children, Sheri Engelken (Dan Fratini), Richard Engelken (LeeAnne), Barbara Montoia (Ted), Bradley Engelken (Lynette), and William Engelken (Lisa). He is also survived by his grandchildren Erin DeHaven (Max), Samantha Montoia (Will), Emmett Starkey (America), Lauren Engelken (Spencer), Kyle Engelken (Tiffany), Dominic Montoia (Sena), Ingrid Starkey, Jenna Beck (David), Mason Engelken, Zak Engelken, Samuel Engelken, Nora Engelken, two step-granddaughters, Amber Brock (Brian), and Aurora Murtey (Abaz), and 13 great-grandchildren.

Rene is also survived by his brothers, Virgil Engelken, Linus Engelken, and Thomas Engelken as well as his sisters, Connie Hermesch, Rita Kastens, Lois Kuckelman, and Joan Engelken.

Rene grew up in a farming community and was a farmer for several years. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He used his GI Bill to pay for Barber School and retired after working as a barber for more than 40 years. In retirement, he enjoyed fishing, most often with his brother, Linus, playing cards with his kids and grandkids, creating woodcrafts, and repairing mowers for his neighbors and friends. He volunteered at the Catholic Charities Food Pantry for many years.

The family suggests memorials be made payable to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

