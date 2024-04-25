A once-outdated fire station in Shawnee will re-open as a state-of-the-art facility for firefighters in the area.

Located at 6805 Hedge Lane Terrace, Fire Station 73 will host a grand opening from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday for people to check out the building’s upgrades.

The renovations are part of a roughly $26 million project to upgrade the station, as well as the John B. Glaser Fire Station Headquarters, set to open later this year, at 6501 Quivira Road.

“When you look at fire services around the country, these will be considered cutting-edge fire stations,” said Fire Chief Rick Potter.

Fire Station 73 was overdo for upgrades

Built in 1987, Fire Station 73 was originally intended for two full-time employees. Now, there are four firefighters per shift and three ambulance employees.

The building had problems that long predated Potter, who was sworn in as fire chief in 2020.

“It had been minimally meeting the needs (of the department),” he said. “But I think it became more pronounced when we went through the [COVID-19] pandemic in 2020. It’s when it really became almost untenable.”

Citing problems like cramming four firefighters into one room to sleep, as well as alarms that would abruptly wake them up, regardless if it was their call; areas where they would be exposed to contaminants in the air and general health concerns, Potter said changes were needed.

“Our firefighters live here a third of their lives, so (we’re) trying to do as much as we can to take care of our staff,” he said.

An addition helped reconfigure the space

Presented with several options for renovations, including razing the building, Potter said the department decided to go with a remodel and a 2,000-square-foot addition to the building.

Changes include:

Individual sleeping quarters where firefighters can control the lighting, room temperature and volume of alarms, within reason, to allow for privacy and alleviate stress when they’re at the station.

Rearrangements to the space that allow for a better workflow so firefighters can get to their respective emergency vehicles faster.

Designated areas and better ventilation for firefighters coming back from an emergency that allows for them to clean themselves and their gear, while avoiding prolonged exposure to contaminants.

A separate workshop area away from the sleeping quarters for equipment that makes loud noises.

Along with the changes, Potter also wanted the building to honor its history. During its renovation, they preserved a decades-old painting by now-retired Batallion Chief Kevin Vining created on the old kitchen wall, now the facility’s equipment area.

“The contractors started marking it and we saw it and were like ‘Whoa. Stop. You got to protect it,'” he said. “We thought ‘This is part of the history from before and we’ve got to capture it.'”

The goal is to create a safer, healthier department

Having seen cancer rates being the leading cause of death for firefighters, according to the Centers for Disease Control, as well as suicide rates for first responders and firefighters, Potter wanted to be sure those were addressed with the renovations.

“I can’t put into words the satisfaction of being able to take care of our employees and give them hope,” he said.

Having already given a tour of the facility to retired firefighters from the area, Potter said they were blown away by the upgrades in technology and the promising future it provides for the station’s employees by protecting their physical and mental health.

“(I think of) even the differences we might make on somebody who’s been in the career 15, 20, 25 years,” he said. “But if you’re looking at somebody who’s just getting started today, we can fix some of those things and not impact them.”

Go deeper: 2 Shawnee fire stations to get $26M in upgrades