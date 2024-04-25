fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Michigan-based car wash chain Tommy’s Express opening new Olathe location

Tommy's Car Wash Olathe
The new Tommy's Express car wash in Olathe. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A company offering “express” car cleaning will soon expand its presence in Johnson County.

Tommy’s Express is currently wrapping up construction and will open a new car wash soon — its second location in Olathe.

Tommy’s Express will operate at 1875 N. Ridgeview Road

  • The company is building a new car wash on the southwest corner of West 119th Street and North Ridgeview Road.
  • The car wash will neighbor CVS Pharmacy on the corner.
  • Although regular hours have yet to be publicized for the Ridgeview Road location, Tommy’s Express car washes typically operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tommy’s Express offers washes in multiple packages

  • The car wash offers four types of washes — from the “quality” basic wash to the “works” wash with other services like waxing and wheel cleaning.
  • Tommy’s Express offers other finishing services like mat washing and vacuuming stations for customers to use after their cars get washed.
  • Customers can either pay per single wash or opt for “TommyClub” memberships, which come with unlimited monthly car washes.

This marks the fourth Tommy’s Express car wash in JoCo

  • That includes another Olathe location at 255 S. Parker St.
  • Tommy’s Express also has another Johnson County car wash in northern Overland Park.
  • The Michigan-headquartered company has car washes in 35 more states besides Kansas — including four more locations in Missouri.

Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

