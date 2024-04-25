A company offering “express” car cleaning will soon expand its presence in Johnson County.
Tommy’s Express is currently wrapping up construction and will open a new car wash soon — its second location in Olathe.
Tommy’s Express will operate at 1875 N. Ridgeview Road
- The company is building a new car wash on the southwest corner of West 119th Street and North Ridgeview Road.
- The car wash will neighbor CVS Pharmacy on the corner.
- Although regular hours have yet to be publicized for the Ridgeview Road location, Tommy’s Express car washes typically operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Tommy’s Express offers washes in multiple packages
- The car wash offers four types of washes — from the “quality” basic wash to the “works” wash with other services like waxing and wheel cleaning.
- Tommy’s Express offers other finishing services like mat washing and vacuuming stations for customers to use after their cars get washed.
- Customers can either pay per single wash or opt for “TommyClub” memberships, which come with unlimited monthly car washes.
This marks the fourth Tommy’s Express car wash in JoCo
- That includes another Olathe location at 255 S. Parker St.
- Tommy’s Express also has another Johnson County car wash in northern Overland Park.
- The Michigan-headquartered company has car washes in 35 more states besides Kansas — including four more locations in Missouri.
