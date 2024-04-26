Blue Valley School Buzz: Congrats to Presidential Scholar semifinalists

fbpx
Two exceptional Blue Valley seniors, Kevin Li and Soumya Takalkar, have earned notable recognition as U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalists. Li and Takalkar were among seven other Kansas students named as semifinalists. The program recognizes the nation’s most distinguished high school seniors for their academic success, artistic excellence, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Earlier this year, 38 Blue Valley seniors were nominated for this highly competitive program. Congratulations to all Blue Valley students who were recognized!

To view a list of all Blue Valley U.S. Presidential Scholar candidates, visit https://bit.ly/uspresidentialscholars.

