Planned renovations will close Olathe Community Center pool this summer

The indoor pool in the Olathe Community Center will be closed for the bulk of the summer for renovation and repair work.

Starting May 27, the pool will close for the project, and it’s not expected to reopen until mid-August. That means summertime swimmers and splashers will have to look to Olathe’s outdoor aquatic facilities instead.

Earlier this month, the Olathe City Council signed off on the project, unanimously approving a bid and an agreement for the work.

Olathe Community Center opened a decade ago

The Olathe Community Center opened in 2014, neighboring the city’s Stagecoach Park.

As such, a decade on, some of the community center’s facilities and amenities are getting to be in need of repair, specifically the natatorium.

The pool is “showing its wear”

The pool at the Olathe Community Center features a pool with zero-depth entry, a hot tub spa, a lazy river, water slides as well as a lazy river and an outdoor spray park among other amenities.

Facilities Project Manager Dustin Fergen said the plaster in the pool basin has reached the end of its functional lifespan.

“It’s definitely showing its wear,” he said.

What will the work include?

The work planned this summer will see the full replacement of the pool basin, as well as other features. That will include:

replacing the plaster in the spa pool basin,

refinishing the stair tower

and replacing the flooring in the mechanical room.

All told, Olathe budgeted nearly $884,000 for the Olathe Community Center Natatorium Renovations Project in the previous capital improvement plan.

About $415,000 of that will be spent on this phase of improvements.

Olathe has five outdoor aquatic facilities

While the community center pool is closed, swimmers and families with Olathe Splash Passes can use the five outdoor public swimming areas in the city.

Those are:

The Beach at Lake Olathe (445 S Wardcliff Dr.)

Black Bob Bay (14570 W 151st St.)

Frontier Pool (15909 W 127th St.)

Mill Creek Pool (320 E Poplar St.)

Oregon Trail Pool (1750 W Dennis Ave.)

Additionally, Olathe will add extra morning hours at Mill Creek Pool for members at the Olathe Community Center. Those will go from:

5 to 11:30 a.m. on weekdays

7 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays

10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sundays.

