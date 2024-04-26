Olathe trash truck catches fire due to lithium ion battery

An alert and quick-acting Olathe trash truck driver avoided a bigger problem recently when the load of garbage in his truck caught fire.

In a post on social media site X (formerly Twitter), the city said the fire inside the truck’s large bin was started by a lithium ion battery that had been improperly disposed of.

🚫 Lithium batteries don’t go in the trash! 🚫 Last week, a trash truck caught fire due to a lithium battery being thrown in the trash. Thankfully, the driver acted quickly to dump the load safely to prevent extensive damage to the truck. pic.twitter.com/zZFHStoqZI — City of Olathe, KS (@CityofOlatheKS) April 24, 2024

“Lithium batteries don’t go in the trash!” the city’s post reads. “Thankfully, the driver acted quickly to dump the load safely to prevent extensive damage to the truck.”

The city’s post came with pictures showing a burning pile of garbage in the middle of a street and the truck itself, singed on the outside.

City spokesperson Cody Kennedy said investigators are unsure where exactly the driver picked up the battery, but he noticed smoke coming from the collection area of the truck and pulled over in a residential area near 163rd and Lindenwood.

“He pulled over a safe distance away from residential homes and near a fire hydrant, knowing his training and this would help fire crews,” Kennedy said in an emailed statement.

Kennedy said the city’s trash truck drivers are trained to deal with these situations, especially now that lithium ion batteries are becoming more common.

“While rare, this type of event has happened in the past,” Kennedy said. “This specific event is part of solid waste training to ensure our drivers remain safe and aware.”

How you can dispose of lithium ion batteries

The city used the incident to remind residents not to simply throw lithium ion batteries away in their household trash.

Instead, residents are encouraged to drop off such batteries at the city’s hazardous household waste center, 1420 S. Robinson Dr. Residents can either set up an appointment for a dropoff or come by during one of the city’s monthly dropoff events.

The facility accepts a wide-ranging list of materials, including aerosol cans, lawnmower gas, old paint and fertilizers.

Why lithium ion batteries can be dangerous

Lithium ion batteries are increasingly found in a range of common household electronics and appliances, including cellphones, laptops, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms and many kinds of toys.

The National Fire Protection Association says while lithium ion batteries provide an “effective and efficient source of power,” they can also overheat and catch fire if they are damaged, getting old or improperly used.

The association provides a number of tips for how to properly charge lithium ion batteries, and says if you notice an odor or odd sounds coming form the battery or feel that it is too hot, then stop using it, move it away from anything that can catch fire and arrange to dispose of it properly.