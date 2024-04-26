In her time playing softball at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas, one-time Olathe North High School standout Savannah Bray, has experienced a lot.

As a sophomore last year, she helped the Wildcats reach the NAIA Softball World Series for the first time in school history.

But the team has undergone some turmoil since, with a rebuilt squad now under its third head coach in less than than 12 months.

Still, Bray and her teammates are targeting a return to the small college softball championship event, which will be held in Columbus, Georgia from May 23-29.

Bray is playing as good as ever this season

The Wildcats are 32-12 overall, 17-7 in the Heart of America Conference, good for third place behind conference leader Central Methodist (from Missouri). Baker lost its opening game against CMU in last year’s NAIA softball championship.

“I think we have a great team,” said Bray, who has earned Heart of America Conference Player of the Week honors twice this season. “We’re definitely hitting better than we did last year. Last year, we struggled to get one run across in most games.”

Bray, in particular, has stepped up her hitting from a year ago when she finished with a .329 batting average in 59 games. Now, she’s raised her average this season to .365.

She’s impressed coaches with her hustle and “grit”

As a team, the Wildcats are hitting .324 compared to .260 last year under Dana Goss, who left Baker after accepting the head coaching job last summer at Rockhurst University in Kansas City.

“Just because I’m at a different school, you don’t forget [Bray],” said Goss. “That’s a relationship that’ll last a lifetime. I’m a huge fan of her, not just because she’s a great player, and she is a great player. No question about it.”

At the NAIA softball championship last year, Goss recalled a play when Bray hustled from the second base area into foul territory to make a diving catch on a foul popup.

After that play, Goss recalled thinking to herself, “Oh, yeah, we’re here to play.”

But Bray saw it differently. She remembered nearly face-planting into a nearby pole while making the grab.

“I pretty much just went for the ball and, once I sat up, I was like, ‘That (the pole) was right by my face,’” recalled Bray.

It was part of what she called “the grit” the 2023 Baker team played with. Bray said this year’s team has shown the same quality.

“I feel like we’ve made a lot of diving plays also this year,” she said.

The team has endured as series of coaching changes

Sam White was named the successor to Goss last summer as the Wildcats’ head coach after two years coaching in Ohio. But White resigned during this season for undisclosed reasons according to Baker Director of Athletics Susan Decker.

Tony Austin joined the program earlier this year and is currently the interim head coach.

Bray said Austin has prevented the team from unraveling with yet another head coaching change.

“Honestly, it was kind of weird for a little bit,” said Bray.

The Wildcats lost three out of four on a weekend road trip earlier this month to Mt. Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Clarke in Dubuque, Iowa.

“It was crazy. It felt like everyone was on edge,” said Bray.

“When we got back that week, it was when we turned things around,” she added. “That’s when Tony jumped in and he’s like, ‘We’re going to change lots of things.’ The team is a lot more positive a lot, too.”

Baker, Bray want to return to NAIA World Series

The team started its most recent winning trend — winning nine of their last 10 games — after that Iowa trip.

Olathe North softball coach Bree Ederer recalled Bray as a hard worker in high school, something Bray attributes to the late Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers NBA All-Star who died in a plane crash in 2020.

“I always write ‘Mamba’ on my wrist whenever I’m playing,” said Bray, a nod to Bryant’s nickname as a player, alluding to his killer instinct on the court. “He’s one of my biggest inspirations. I always look up to him. Since then, I’ve always wanted to work harder.”

So much so that Georgia — and the NAIA softball championships — are once again on her mind.