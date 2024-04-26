fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Arts & Culture

Overland Park neighbors band together to host ‘Art in the Park’ event

Neighbors in the Shannon Valley area are planning their sixth Art in the Park event. Above, sponsors Jeremy Snider (left), Rob Harken and artist Claudia True pose with some of the art that will be available at the art show. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Neighbors in the Shannon Valley, Indian Creek Estates and Hunter’s Pointe subdivisions in Overland Park are planning their own art show featuring local artists of all ages.

“It just kind of generates a lot of really nice community spirit,” said Claudia True, an artist who lives in the neighborhood.

The Shannon Valley Art in the Park event is set for Saturday, May 4, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Shannon Valley Park, 11100 Grant Dr., just off College Boulevard and U.S. 69 Highway.

Art show first started in an artist’s home

  • A number of years ago, Jeremy Snider, a realtor, was driving in the neighborhood and saw a sign for an art show.
  • The show was at True’s house, featuring her own works of art as well as pieces from a handful of other local artists. It was something she’d been doing for years.
  • That’s when Snider and True started talking about making it into a bigger outdoors event.

This is the sixth Shannon Valley Art in the Park

  • The neighborhoods have held six Shannon Valley Art in the Park events over the years at various points on the calendar.
  • The COVID0-19 pandemic interrupted the event for a year, but it came back in the fall of 2021.
Shannon Valley Art in the Park will feature 20+ artists

In addition to some more professional artists, some youth creators will be selling their works as well, including a teenage artist who creates welded art and a younger kid selling bracelets.

There is also an artist who is a current student at the Kansas City Art Institute and another who graduated from the school. Plus, Lindsey Robson, who will have work at the Art in the Park, is a 2024 Parade of Hearts artist.

Snider said all of the individual artists handle their own sales, and he encouraged patrons to bring cash and card payment options, and to have their Venmo accounts ready.

Expect live music and food trucks too

  • The art fair will be arranged around the basketball court in the park, with tents for different artists.
  • There will also be live music throughout the day, including musical stylings from the Blue Valley Northwest High School drumline.
  • Food trucks will be parked nearby, as well, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Additionally, one of the artist’s booths will be hosting craft making for Mother’s Day.
  • “It’s really a kind of a family outing on a Saturday,” Rob Harken, an organizer and sponsor, said.

