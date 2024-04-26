SMSD News: Free meals available to kids starting June 3, 2024

Starting June 3, 2024, the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will kick off its annual Summer Lunch Bunch program. This initiative provides free, nutritious meals to all children ages 1-18, regardless of whether they are students in the district.

“Access to nutritious meals during the summer is important for families who depend on school-year programs and school meals,” according to Jill Willett, SMSD’s nutritionist. “Summer Lunch Bunch helps bridge the gap in nutrition and ensures no child in our community goes hungry.”

Program details

Dates: June 3, 2024 – July 26, 2024. Note: the program will be closed June 19, July 4, and July 5.

Time: Daily meals are available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Who can eat at Lunch Bunch: Open to all children ages 1-18. There is no requirement for children to be enrolled in the district.

Adult meals: Adults accompanying children can purchase meals for $5.00 each, making it easier for families to eat together.

Locations:

Comanche Elementary School, 8200 Grant Ave.

Rosehill Elementary School, 9801 Rosehill Road

Shawnee Mission North High School, 7401 Johnson Drive

Shawanoe Elementary School, 11230 W. 75th St.

Westridge Middle School, 9300 Nieman Road

Lunch Bunch meals are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Shawnee Mission School District food service department prepares and serves these lunches during the summer. More information, including menus, is available here.

Para obtener información y menús para Summer Lunch Bunch en español, haga clic aquí.

