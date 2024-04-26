Wendy’s closes fast-food franchise in downtown Mission

A fast food chain has closed the doors at one of its Johnson County locations.

Wendy’s permanently closed its Mission franchise earlier this month, with signage already gone from the building on Roeland Drive, just off Johnson Drive.

Officials with the company confirmed the closure but did not give further information on the reasoning behind it.

Wendy’s operated at 5900 Roeland Dr.

The restaurant had occupied the space on the corner of Martway Street and Roeland Drive for several years.

The franchise neighbored the site of the long-stalled Mission Gateway project

The fast food chain served staples like burgers, fries, milkshakes and chicken sandwiches.

Wendy’s still has several Johnson County locations

Wendy’s still has another northeast Johnson County location nearby in Merriam.

The company, which is headquartered in Ohio, also has Johnson County locations in Lenexa, Shawnee, Overland Park and Olathe.

Across the state line, Wendy’s also has 13 more locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mission has seen a lot of recent business changes

Wendy’s comes as the latest business closure in Mission, following Beardé Salon’s closure at the end of 2023 and Nothing Bundt Cakes’ relocation to Kansas City, Missouri.

With those closures comes a string of recent openings as well, including Fiorella’s Boutique and novelty gift shop Truly Madly Depot earlier this year.

Others are on their way, including tea and noodle shop Pho and My Bestea and “dirty soda” chain Swig later this summer.

