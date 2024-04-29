Frances “Frankie” Hoffman

December 21, 1913 — April 20, 2024

Olathe, KS

Mrs. Frances H. (Frankie) Hoffman died on April 20, 2024 at Aberdeen Village, Olathe, KS, where she had lived since 2007. She was 110 years and 4 months old, having been born on December 21, 1913 in Excelsior Springs, MO and was the oldest resident of Aberdeen Village (and probably one of the oldest women in Kansas!).

Her parents were Henry A. and G. Ethel Johnson. She had an older brother, Raymond W. Johnson and a younger sister, Betty J. Richardson, both deceased. She was blessed with two loving marriages. She married W. Leslie Ward on March 30, 1935 and he died on March 25, 1979. She was a widow for eleven years when, on September 15, 1990, she was married to long-time family friend, Alfred J. Hoffman, at Village Presbyterian Church by Rev. Robert H. Meneilly. They were married for 17 years when Al died on March 27, 2007. He was president of Jones & Babson mutual funds. He founded what is now the First Tee of Greater Kansas City in 1989, and it became a model for the national First Tee organization

Survivors include a son, William L. (Bill) Ward, born on January 23, 1936. She was fortunate to gain a loving step-daughter from her marriage to Al, Teri S. Whisler and her husband Steve who live in Fremont Hills, MO. They have children and grandchildren who also live in the Springfield area. Frankie is also survived by a niece and her husband, Deborah and Tom Lockwood, Boulder, CO and nephews and spouses, George and Peggy Ward and David Ward of Baytown, TX and Raymond W. Johnson, Jr. and his wife Ann of Fresno, CA, all of whom have families.

She graduated from Paseo high school at the age of 16 in its first graduating class of 1930. She attended Kansas City Junior College for two years. Frankie was a secretary during her working life and had many respected employers, her favorite position being administrative assistant to Richard H. Sears, headmaster of Barstow School, in the 1950s. She was an excellent bridge player for more than 70 years and had belonged to several bridge groups. She and Al were members of Mission Hills Country Club.

No services are planned. Remembrances are suggested to the First Tee of Greater Kansas City, 9401 Nall Ave, Ste 102, Prairie Village, KS 66207 or the Good Samaritan Fund at Aberdeen Village, 17500 W. 119th St., Olathe, KS 66061.

The First Tee of Greater Kansas City is a youth development organization teaching young people positive values such as honesty, integrity, sportsmanship and confidence while using the game of golf as a tool. First Tee lessons are taught at six area learning centers and through in-school programs. It’s Mission Statement is “to impact the lives of young people in the Greater Kansas City area by providing learning opportunities and educational programs that promote character development and life-enhancing values through the game of golf”.

Convinced that golf is more than just a game and that its inherent nature can significantly influence youngsters in their character development, Al Hoffman founded the Kansas City Golf Foundation on November 6, 1989, a Missouri not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation. It later became the Junior Golf Foundation of Greater Kansas City and ultimately, the First Tee of Greater Kansas City. Kansas City golfer Tom Watson is now its Chairman and it has been the major beneficiary of the Watson Challenge for many years.

The First Tee of Greater Kansas City has recognized the contribution of its Founder by establishing the Al Hoffman Scholarships. These provide four years of college support to its recipients who are graduates of the First Tee programs. There will be three awardees of scholarships this year.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.