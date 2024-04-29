February 27, 1975 – April 25, 2024

John Bethel King, born on February 27, 1975, in Athens, GA, to the late Paul M. King, Sr., and late Virginia Bethel King, gracefully took his final bow on April 25, 2024, in Shawnee, KS, at the age of 49, closing the curtains on a life imbued with creativity and passion.

Surrounded by an abundance of family and friends, John received a heartfelt ‘Hero’s Walk’ just before his passing, a testament to his altruistic decision to be an organ donor.

After graduating from Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, GA, John embarked on a journey that led him to various cities across the Country, ultimately settling in Pasadena, CA. He dedicated most of his professional life to the art of Set Design and Props for IATSE of Los Angeles. He recently achieved his Drone Pilot’s license, using his skills for cinematography.

John was a gifted singer, songwriter, and bass player. He co-founded the bands Lo-Fi Man and, more recently, Blurry Monster’s of Kansas City, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable music.

John’s adventurous spirit knew no bounds as he traversed the globe forming instant connections wherever he went. He cherished his family dearly, sharing special bonds with his many cousins and bringing joy as a fun-loving uncle to his beloved nieces and nephews.

John is survived by his sister, Shelley (Tom) Ingram of Florida, and his brothers, Paul (Kellee) King, Jr., and Richard King, of Georgia.

A celebration of John’s vibrant life will be held on Tuesday, April 30, at Society on Central St, KC MO, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Interment will take place at a later date at the King-Cook Family Cemetery near Nashville, TN.

As we bid farewell to John, may his music continue to echo in our hearts, and his artistic legacy inspire us all.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Midwest Transplant, CLICK HERE, are warmly appreciated, honoring John’s legacy of giving and compassion.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.