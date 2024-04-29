A local pizzeria has closed up shop in Overland Park, with plans to find a new home.
Pizza Shuttle closed its Overland Park restaurant earlier this month — its only Johnson County location.
Pizza Shuttle operated at 12094 W. 135th St.
- The pizzeria operated out of a space on the northwest corner of West 135th Street and Quivira Road.
- There, it operated for roughly five years.
- Pizza Shuttle neighbored sushi and Chinese restaurant Saki at the southern Overland Park shopping center.
Pizza Shuttle wants to move elsewhere
- Via social media, owners said the closure is temporary and that the Overland Park shop closed due to the end of its lease.
- While the pizzeria has left the 135th Street space, owners want to find another Overland Park space out of which to operate.
- An address and timeline for that reopening have yet to be announced.
This was Pizza Shuttle’s only JoCo location
- Though customers can no longer visit Pizza Shuttle in the county, the pizzeria still has another metro area location at Kansas City, Missouri’s Crossroads district.
- The original Pizza Shuttle also still operates in Lawrence, Kansas.
- The Lawrence restaurant is Pizza Shuttle’s original location, and it’s operated there for four decades.
