A local pizzeria has closed up shop in Overland Park, with plans to find a new home.

Pizza Shuttle closed its Overland Park restaurant earlier this month — its only Johnson County location.

Pizza Shuttle operated at 12094 W. 135th St.

The pizzeria operated out of a space on the northwest corner of West 135th Street and Quivira Road.

There, it operated for roughly five years.

Pizza Shuttle neighbored sushi and Chinese restaurant Saki at the southern Overland Park shopping center.

Pizza Shuttle wants to move elsewhere

Via social media, owners said the closure is temporary and that the Overland Park shop closed due to the end of its lease.

While the pizzeria has left the 135th Street space, owners want to find another Overland Park space out of which to operate.

An address and timeline for that reopening have yet to be announced.

This was Pizza Shuttle’s only JoCo location

Though customers can no longer visit Pizza Shuttle in the county, the pizzeria still has another metro area location at Kansas City, Missouri’s Crossroads district.

The original Pizza Shuttle also still operates in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Lawrence restaurant is Pizza Shuttle’s original location, and it’s operated there for four decades.

