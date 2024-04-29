Ronald Lee Reece

July 28, 1943 – April 24, 2024

Ronald (Ron) Lee Reece, age 80, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born and raised in Kansas City, KS, and was a proud graduate of Washington High School, where he was a member of the acapella choir (Go Wildcats!). After graduating, Ron served his country with honor in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1967, achieving the rank of Electronics Technician Petty Officer Third Class (ETR3). He was stationed in Coronado, CA, as part of Beachmaster Unit 1, where he served as a dedicated member of the E-4 paygrade, leaving a lasting impact on his comrades and country.

Following his military service, Ron embarked on a fulfilling career path. He worked in data processing at Mobil Oil and as a mail carrier before transitioning to become a refrigeration engineer for Midwest Cold Storage, Americold, and retiring from Faultless Starch in 2009. Ron’s career also included work in construction, where he applied his skills and dedication to various projects.

Throughout his life, Ron pursued continuous learning and professional development, earning several certifications and completing formal courses of instruction. He earned certifications from Central Technical Institute in Data Processing and Computer Programming in 1969, followed by an Adult Vocational Technical Education 96-hour trade extension for Refrigeration 1 in 1980. Ron also received certifications from the Construction Industry Laborers Training Fund in General Construction Laborer Classifications. Additionally, he completed a formal course of instruction in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning 1 from the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local #6, 6A, and 6B, demonstrating his commitment to excellence in his field.

Ron was not only a hard worker but also a man of many passions and interests. He enjoyed spending time with friends, participating in a bowling league, and playing pool in his younger years. Ron also had a special love for drag racing. He was an active member of his community, coaching his daughter Shane’s basketball team in elementary school. He took great pride in his home, finding joy in maintaining its pristine appearance, often tending to his yard with care and attention to detail. Ron also had a knack for tinkering with car engines, finding solace in the intricacies of automotive mechanics.

A devoted sports fan, Ron found immense joy in cheering on his beloved Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas Jayhawks basketball team, Nascar races, and attending drag races at Heartland Park. He loved nothing more than gathering with family and friends to watch the games and races, sharing in the excitement of each competition.

Ron will always be in our hearts and will be deeply missed. He was ornery, loved to laugh and be with family and friends, and he had a special knack for finding joy in life’s simple pleasures, often seen cracking open a cold Coors Light and sharing stories with loved ones. Additionally, he had a tender side, especially with his grandchildren. Whenever they were sick, Ron would lovingly snuggle them in his recliner, providing comfort and warmth. He also found solace in the outdoors, spending countless hours sitting outside, enjoying the wildlife that visited the field behind his house.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Harold & Jewel Dean (Jackie) (Patton) Reece, a sister Carol Ann Reece, his loving wife of 46 years Cathie Reece, and his best friend/cousin Phil Robben. He is survived by sisters Marcia (Merle) Cannedy, Brenda (Rick) Atkins, daughters, Shellane Reece, Christy (Peter) Evers, grandchildren, Kyra (Everett) Duncan, Kaliann (Manny) Cruz, Dustin Evers, Logan Evers, Gavin Evers, and Wyatt Evers, great-grandchildren, Sophie Duncan, Landon Duncan, Mateo Cruz, Ronnie Lee Duncan. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews that he loved immensely.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Saturday, May 4th at the Amos Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s name to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks, 8304 Hedge Ln Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66227 or CLICK HERE. Or the American Cancer Society, 1100 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105 or CLICK HERE.

