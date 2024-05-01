November 30th, 1986 – April 16th, 2024

Anthm Grey DuttonHurt, beloved son, brother, and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of Tuesday, June 16th. He follows his younger brother, Aezra (2009), and mother, Monica (2020).

Anthm was born November 30, 1986, to proud parents Lance and Monica DuttonHurt. As a young boy, he demonstrated musical talent with the viola, regularly attending summer music camps at the University of Kansas, where he would later pursue studies in science and engineering.

More memorable were the summers spent camping as a family in the Rocky Mountains (and beyond), where his ashes, along with those of his mother and brother, soon will be spread.

Most recently, he had served in a supervisory role for a pilot team at Maximus, a governmentcontractor providing program administrative and informational services.

Anthm is survived by his father, Lance, of Lawrence; aunt, Lara, of Kansas City; uncle, Randy, of Turner; grandmother, Nancy, of Shawnee; grandfather, Louis (Patricia), of Houston; aunt, Kelly (Stephen), of Wichita; uncle, Kyle (Jana), of Lenexa; grandmother Virginia (Larry), of Weir; grandfather, Dale (Dorothea), of Manhattan; as well as a host of cousins.

He is remembered with love for the moments of kindness and humor which permeated his days. May he rest in peace.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.