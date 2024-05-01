March 27, 1962 – April 29, 2024

Barbara Ellen Mares, born on March 27, 1962, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, passed away on April 29, 2024, in Lenexa, Kansas, at the age of 62 unexpectedly.

Barbara led a remarkable life dedicated to helping others. As Area Director of the American Suicide Prevention (AFSP) for Greater Kansas City, she tirelessly worked towards making a positive impact in her community both educating and comforting others about suicide. Prior to being Area Director, she worked with at risk youth for job placement. She selflessly devoted her time and energy to uplift those in need.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Barbara found joy in simple pleasures. She had a green thumb and nurtured her house plants and garden with love and care. Her heart was also full of love for her grandkids, cats, and dogs. Volunteering was not just a hobby for Barbara; it was a way of life.

Barbara’s legacy of compassion and dedication will continue to inspire all who knew her. She leaves behind a loving family, including her sons Joseph (Beth), Jonathan (Crystal), and Jeremy (Tiffany), as well as eight cherished grandchildren. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Ryan, siblings Robert (Natividad) Fortner, Judy (Ray) Holm, JoAnne (Wayne) Abbott, and Kitty (Rick) DeaGuero, stepbrother Daniel Ryan as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara is preceded in death by her sons Jason and Justin, her step-father Dan Ryan, and her brothers Ronnie Fortner, Gary Fortner, and Jimmy Fortner.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held with an informal visitation to honor her memory and the profound impact she had on those around her on Sunday, May 5, 2024 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Amos Family Funeral Home. May her spirit of kindness and generosity live on in the hearts of all who were touched by her presence.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.