George H. Adams

September 7, 1933 — April 30, 2024

Lenexa

George Herbert Adams went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. He was born to Benjamin Roy (BR) and Mae Claypool Adams on September 7, 1933, in Pueblo, Colorado. The family later moved to Dalhart, Texas and then to Pratt, Kansas in 1946. George married Norma Jean Nitz in 1955, and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage.

After graduating from Ottawa University in 1956, George spent two years in the army, stationed at Fort Lee, in Petersburg, Virginia.

George began teaching school in 1958 in Hutchinson, Kansas, and earned his Master’s Degree from Emporia University in 1962. He taught elementary school for 35 years. He retired from teaching in 1993 from the Olathe school district. He also taught in Ellinwood, Kansas; Hiawatha, Kansas; and Senegal, West Africa.

George was preceded in death by his parents, a step-father, Clarence Evans, two brothers Charles Roy Adams and Jimmie Lee Adams, his wife, Norma Jean Adams, in June of 2022, and his eight year old great grandson, Lucas Everett Taylor, in March of 2024.

Survivors include a son, Mark Adams and his wife Marilyn of Bardstown, KY; and a daughter, Angela Duncan and her husband, Gary of Lenexa, Kansas. Grandchildren include: John Adams (Amber), Timothy Adams (Leanna), Joshua Adams (Elizabeth), Eric Metsinger and Alyssa Conely (Josiah). They were blessed to have thirteen great-grandchildren. He also has two sisters-in-law, Margie Adams and Rita Adams.

George was a faithful Christian husband, father, and grandfather who glorified God through his love for others. In addition to the many lives he influenced through the public school system, he also taught missionary children, Sunday School classes, Child Evangelism Fellowship Bible clubs, and was a licensed preacher. He was an active member of Overland Park Baptist, and attended Bible Study Fellowship International for many years. He also served for over 17 years as a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of George Adams are suggested to Ethnos 360 Missions, 1000 E. First Street, Sanford, FL 32771-1487, specified for John and Amber Adams (ministry account #805529), for their missionary work in Papua, New Guinea.

A graveside service and interment will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.