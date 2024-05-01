January 27th, 1944 – April 20th, 2024

Nancy J. Anderson of Shawnee, Kansas, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Born on January 27, 1944, Nancy lived a vibrant life filled with laughter and love.

Nancy dedicated many years as a receptionist at various medical centers before retiring in 2016 from the University of Kansas Hospital Cancer Center. Her warm smile and caring nature touched the lives of many patients and colleagues. Outside of work, Nancy enjoyed delving into a good book, tending to her garden, and cooking up delicious meals. She had a knack for card games and dominoes, always ready for a friendly competition.

Nancy’s adventurous spirit led her to explore Florida beaches, bask in sunsets, and enjoy lakeside retreats. She was an active member of the Laureate Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Girl Scouts, and BSA. Education was also important to Nancy, having attended Johnson County Community College and Northern Illinois University.

Preceded in death by her parents Martha McClure Jacobson and Robert Donald Jacobson, husband Alvin T. Anderson, and grandson Jacob Alford, Nancy leaves behind a legacy of love and memories. She is survived by her sister Judy (Wayne) Ottoson, children Arnold T. (Heather) Anderson and Kristin (Cody) Gray, grandchildren Megan (Christopher) Tomlinson, Haley, and Ava, great-granddaughter Audrey, and a host of family and friends.

Nancy will be remembered as an inspiration, brimming with creativity and kindness. She was the ultimate hostess, with a huge heart that welcomed all. Always up for a game or adventure, Nancy brought joy and light wherever she went. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

