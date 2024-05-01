A Kansas City juicery and healthy eatery has closed its only Johnson County location.
Ruby Jean’s Juicery recently closed its Leawood shop after two years, citing a lack of customers and staffing issues with that location.
Ruby Jean’s operated at 11828 Roe Ave.
- The shop operated out of a space at the Town Center Plaza shopping center, just off Town Center Drive and Roe Avenue.
- Ruby Jean’s opened that location in March 2022.
- There, it served a range of juices, smoothies and healthy grab-and-go bites like parfaits and power wraps.
Owners said the shop struggled to get traffic
- In a letter to customers posted in the Leawood store’s window, owner Chris Goode wrote that the Leawood location never generated enough traffic to keep the store going.
- Goode also cited an inability to keep the store sufficiently staffed.
- “We are grateful for the opportunity to spread our love of health and well-being, but must do what we can to preserve our entire business,” he wrote.
This was the only Ruby Jean’s location in JoCo
- The juicery still operates multiple Kansas City, Missouri, locations — including its flagship location at 3000 Troost Ave.
- That location opened in 2017, and since then, the juicery has gained a loyal Kansas City following.
- The juicery also still operates a stall inside Whole Foods at 301 E. 51st St., Kansas City, Missouri.
Want more food and drink news? Gelato and chocolate shop opening soon in downtown Overland Park