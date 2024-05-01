A Kansas City juicery and healthy eatery has closed its only Johnson County location.

Ruby Jean’s Juicery recently closed its Leawood shop after two years, citing a lack of customers and staffing issues with that location.

Ruby Jean’s operated at 11828 Roe Ave.

The shop operated out of a space at the Town Center Plaza shopping center, just off Town Center Drive and Roe Avenue.

Ruby Jean’s opened that location in March 2022.

There, it served a range of juices, smoothies and healthy grab-and-go bites like parfaits and power wraps.

Owners said the shop struggled to get traffic

In a letter to customers posted in the Leawood store’s window, owner Chris Goode wrote that the Leawood location never generated enough traffic to keep the store going.

Goode also cited an inability to keep the store sufficiently staffed.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to spread our love of health and well-being, but must do what we can to preserve our entire business,” he wrote.

This was the only Ruby Jean’s location in JoCo

The juicery still operates multiple Kansas City, Missouri, locations — including its flagship location at 3000 Troost Ave.

That location opened in 2017, and since then, the juicery has gained a loyal Kansas City following.

The juicery also still operates a stall inside Whole Foods at 301 E. 51st St., Kansas City, Missouri.

