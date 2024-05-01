Vickie Ann Loganbill

September 6, 1949 — April 24, 2024

Overland Park

Vickie Anne Loganbill, 74, of Overland Park, Kansas, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024. Vickie was born in Kansas City, Missouri on September 6,1949. Her parents were Douglas and Claudene (Gibson) Loganbill. She worked at TWA for 33 years and retired as a Senior Accounting Analyst in 2001.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by two sisters: Debra Banka (Dennis), and Claudia Booker; nieces and nephews: Chad Banka (Cassie), Clay Banka (Jana), Sarah Granger and Jacob Booker (Kasara), and several great nieces and nephews. The family will have a private family graveside service at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.