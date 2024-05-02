Mary Louise Marquez

October 9, 1927 — April 27, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Mary Louise Madrigal Marquez passed away on April 27, 2024.

Mary was born in Gering, Nebraska on October 9, 1927, to Nabor and Magdalena (Bravo) Madrigal.

In 1951 she married Wesley Marquez and together raised six children. Mary joins her husband Wesley and daughter Eva Marie Marquez and grandson Shane Miles in heaven.

Mary is survived by her daughters Kathy Marquez, Meg Aldaco, and Maria “Pixie” Miles and sons John and James Marquez. Mary was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers Mary requested donations to the Children’s Mercy Hospital Oncology Department. Donations can be made online to Children’s Mercy or mailed to Children’s Mercy 2401 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108. Attn: Department of Philanthropy.

The above is the obituary that mom wrote. She was so much more. She grew up on Kansas City’s West Side. She lost her dad at a young age. Times were very hard growing up, but her mother worked hard to keep the family together. Mom told many stories of her life growing up in the Great Depression. Many were about regular life. Some were funny and a few were sad.

She started working at the age of 15 during World War II. She Married Dad in February 1951. She was a housewife and mom. I have to say mom was strict, but we did grow up in a happy and loving home. Around the summer of 1975, mom saw an ad for help in St. Augustine’s Church bulletin. She Started work at St. Johns Seminary, that school year she helped the Sisters in the kitchen. This turned into more than just a job. It developed into great friendships with the Sisters. After the school closed, it continued as a retreat center. Mom stayed on as a greeter/hospitality position. She retired at age 65.

Mom was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. It hurts knowing we will never speak to her again, but we take comfort that she is with Dad, Eva Marie, and Shane.

We will Love you Always, Your Family.

