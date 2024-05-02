Less than a month after opening their newest restaurant in Leawood, restaurateurs Penny and Doug Mufuka already have plans for another Johnson County eatery.
On Thursday, the couple announced plans for a new Thai eatery — dubbed simply “Penny’s” — to open this summer in Prairie Village.
The restaurant will take over the space at The Shops of Prairie Village most recently occupied by American-style restaurant Gravity, which closed earlier this year after it had rebranded from the Blue Moose.
Penny’s will operate at 4160 W. 71st St.
- The restaurant is moving into a space on the west end of the The Shops of Prairie Village, just off West 71st Street and Tomahawk Road.
- Gravity occupied that space for less than two years before closing earlier this year.
- Before that, KC Hopps, the company that owned the site, had operated Blue Moose in that space for roughly two decades.
Penny’s will serve Thai and Asian dishes
- The Penny’s menu will feature a range of Asian dishes and popular dishes from the Mufakas’ other popular Thai eatery, Bamboo Penny’s, in Leawood’s Park Place shopping area.
- According to a release, that menu will also feature signature dishes native to Thailand — where Penny Mufuka is from — that currently serve as rotating specials at Bamboo Penny’s.
- The restaurant will also feature a large wine and beer list, as well as craft cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.
This marks the fifth restaurant for the Mufakas
- Penny’s will also serve as the fourth restaurant in Johnson County for the Mufukas.
- In addition to Bamboo Penny’s, the couple owns and operates two more Kansas City area Thai restaurants: Thai House in Kansas City, Mo. and KC Thai in Overland Park.
- Unlike the other Thai-focused restaurants, Aqua Penny’s focuses on “reimagined” coastal seafood dishes like crab cakes and seafood towers.
- Bamboo Penny’s and Aqua Penny’s operate just down the street from each other, each at the Park Place shopping center in Leawood.
