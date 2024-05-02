Less than a month after opening their newest restaurant in Leawood, restaurateurs Penny and Doug Mufuka already have plans for another Johnson County eatery.

On Thursday, the couple announced plans for a new Thai eatery — dubbed simply “Penny’s” — to open this summer in Prairie Village.

The restaurant will take over the space at The Shops of Prairie Village most recently occupied by American-style restaurant Gravity, which closed earlier this year after it had rebranded from the Blue Moose.

Penny’s will operate at 4160 W. 71st St.

The restaurant is moving into a space on the west end of the The Shops of Prairie Village, just off West 71st Street and Tomahawk Road.

Gravity occupied that space for less than two years before closing earlier this year.

Before that, KC Hopps, the company that owned the site, had operated Blue Moose in that space for roughly two decades.

Penny’s will serve Thai and Asian dishes

The Penny’s menu will feature a range of Asian dishes and popular dishes from the Mufakas’ other popular Thai eatery, Bamboo Penny’s, in Leawood’s Park Place shopping area.

According to a release, that menu will also feature signature dishes native to Thailand — where Penny Mufuka is from — that currently serve as rotating specials at Bamboo Penny’s.

The restaurant will also feature a large wine and beer list, as well as craft cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

This marks the fifth restaurant for the Mufakas

Penny’s will also serve as the fourth restaurant in Johnson County for the Mufukas.

In addition to Bamboo Penny’s, the couple owns and operates two more Kansas City area Thai restaurants: Thai House in Kansas City, Mo. and KC Thai in Overland Park.

Unlike the other Thai-focused restaurants, Aqua Penny’s focuses on “reimagined” coastal seafood dishes like crab cakes and seafood towers.

Bamboo Penny’s and Aqua Penny’s operate just down the street from each other, each at the Park Place shopping center in Leawood.

