A man in his 50s has non-life-threatening injuries after crashing his car into the front of a Fairway house on Thursday evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the house on the southeast corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Sheridan Drive at 7:34 p.m.

According to recorded radio traffic, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 firefighters arrived to report that a car had gone airborne and crashed into the front of the house in the 5600 block of Sheridan Drive.

The driver, only identified as a man in his 50s, was removed from the car by firefighters.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the man to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police at the scene told the Post that the man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No one else was inside of the car.

Officers also confirmed that the residents of the house were inside when the car crashed into their home. No one inside the home was injured.

The car crashed through the front door and a window of the house, causing heavy damage.

Fairway Police requested the assistance of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Accident Investigation Unit to map and document the crash scene.

No other details were immediately available.