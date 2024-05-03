Olathe’s Firehouse No. 2 slated for $1M in renovations, expansion

Olathe is preparing to renovate and expand its aging Firehouse No. 2 facility in the city’s northeastern corner.
The facility, near Renner Boulevard and 119th Street, covers both commercial and industrial areas in the Interstate 35 corridor.
Firehouse No. 2 improvements to cost $1M
- In the city’s most recent capital improvement plan list, Olathe earmarked $1.05 million for firehouse modernization between 2024 and 2028.
- That full budget is expected to go toward the Firehouse No. 2 renovations.
- The work will add bunks for first responders, expand the fitness center on site and generally upgrade the facility’s interior.
Firehouse No. 2 will add more first responders
- With the support of a grant, Olathe plans to add an additional fire apparatus to Firehouse No. 2, as well.
- The addition comes as the city intends to increase staffing for the station’s daily shifts.
- Before, nine first responders staffed Firehouse No. 2 in a 24-hour shift. Now, it will be 13 first responders.
Olathe’s fire service is expanding, redeveloping
- In addition to the city’s ongoing firehouse modernization efforts, a 2023 report identified a handful of locations in the city that could make good fits for new firehouses and their service needs.
- That list included a city-owned property near College Boulevard and Woodland Road, where Olathe intends to open Firehouse No. 9 by the end of 2025.
- The report also identified two existing firehouses — Firehouse No. 1 on Old Highway 56 and Firehouse No. 4 on Mur-Len Road off Santa Fe Street — for possible reconstruction.
Next steps on Firehouse No. 2:
- The Olathe City Council is expected to vote on the fire station modernization project on May 7.
- Agreements for the design and construction process will also require the city council to sign off next week.
- Per city documents, the renovation work on Firehouse No. 2 is expected to wrap up in early 2025.
