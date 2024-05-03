fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Olathe’s Firehouse No. 2 slated for $1M in renovations, expansion

Olathe Firehouse No. 2 near 119th Street and Renner Road is set for some renovations.
Olathe Firehouse No. 2 near 119th Street and Renner Road is slated for renovations and modernization work. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Olathe is preparing to renovate and expand its aging Firehouse No. 2 facility in the city’s northeastern corner.

The facility, near Renner Boulevard and 119th Street, covers both commercial and industrial areas in the Interstate 35 corridor.

Firehouse No. 2 improvements to cost $1M

  • In the city’s most recent capital improvement plan list, Olathe earmarked $1.05 million for firehouse modernization between 2024 and 2028.
  • That full budget is expected to go toward the Firehouse No. 2 renovations.
  • The work will add bunks for first responders, expand the fitness center on site and generally upgrade the facility’s interior.

Firehouse No. 2 will add more first responders

  • With the support of a grant, Olathe plans to add an additional fire apparatus to Firehouse No. 2, as well.
  • The addition comes as the city intends to increase staffing for the station’s daily shifts.
  • Before, nine first responders staffed Firehouse No. 2 in a 24-hour shift. Now, it will be 13 first responders.
Olathe Firehouse No. 2 is in northeast Olathe.
Olathe Firehouse No. 2 is in northeast Olathe. Image via Olathe city documents.

Olathe’s fire service is expanding, redeveloping

  • In addition to the city’s ongoing firehouse modernization efforts, a 2023 report identified a handful of locations in the city that could make good fits for new firehouses and their service needs.
  • That list included a city-owned property near College Boulevard and Woodland Road, where Olathe intends to open Firehouse No. 9 by the end of 2025.
  • The report also identified two existing firehouses — Firehouse No. 1 on Old Highway 56 and Firehouse No. 4 on Mur-Len Road off Santa Fe Street — for possible reconstruction.

Next steps on Firehouse No. 2:

  • The Olathe City Council is expected to vote on the fire station modernization project on May 7.
  • Agreements for the design and construction process will also require the city council to sign off next week.
  • Per city documents, the renovation work on Firehouse No. 2 is expected to wrap up in early 2025.

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

