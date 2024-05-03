Olathe’s Firehouse No. 2 slated for $1M in renovations, expansion

Olathe is preparing to renovate and expand its aging Firehouse No. 2 facility in the city’s northeastern corner.

The facility, near Renner Boulevard and 119th Street, covers both commercial and industrial areas in the Interstate 35 corridor.

Firehouse No. 2 improvements to cost $1M

In the city’s most recent capital improvement plan list, Olathe earmarked $1.05 million for firehouse modernization between 2024 and 2028.

That full budget is expected to go toward the Firehouse No. 2 renovations.

The work will add bunks for first responders, expand the fitness center on site and generally upgrade the facility’s interior.

Firehouse No. 2 will add more first responders

With the support of a grant, Olathe plans to add an additional fire apparatus to Firehouse No. 2, as well.

The addition comes as the city intends to increase staffing for the station’s daily shifts.

Before, nine first responders staffed Firehouse No. 2 in a 24-hour shift. Now, it will be 13 first responders.

Olathe’s fire service is expanding, redeveloping

In addition to the city’s ongoing firehouse modernization efforts, a 2023 report identified a handful of locations in the city that could make good fits for new firehouses and their service needs.

That list included a city-owned property near College Boulevard and Woodland Road, where Olathe intends to open Firehouse No. 9 by the end of 2025.

The report also identified two existing firehouses — Firehouse No. 1 on Old Highway 56 and Firehouse No. 4 on Mur-Len Road off Santa Fe Street — for possible reconstruction.

Next steps on Firehouse No. 2:

The Olathe City Council is expected to vote on the fire station modernization project on May 7.

Agreements for the design and construction process will also require the city council to sign off next week.

Per city documents, the renovation work on Firehouse No. 2 is expected to wrap up in early 2025.

