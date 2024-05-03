SMSD News: Join us in celebrating Educator Appreciation Week!

The Shawnee Mission School District looks forward to celebrating Educator Appreciation Week from May 6-10, 2024. We invite the community to join us in celebrating all of the employees in our district who help our students shine.

Here are several ways you can join in the celebration:

⭐Send a digital card

During Educator Appreciation Week, we invite you to send a digital card to a Shawnee Mission School District employee you know. To send a card, fill out the form, include the SMSD employee’s email address, and add a note from you.

Click here to send a card.

⭐Thanking those who help our students shine

We asked our students to reflect on how they have grown throughout this year and who helped them achieve their personal best.

We invite you to watch this video, featuring their responses, made with gratitude for SMSD educators.

⭐Discount offerings

Across the county, businesses will be offering discounts and benefits to individuals who serve our schools. We are sharing a list of these opportunities with our educators, including several from local businesses.

We thank the Leawood Chamber, Lenexa Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Johnson County Chamber, Olathe Chamber of Commerce, Overland Park Chamber of Commerce, and Shawnee Chamber of Commerce, for partnering with the Shawnee Mission School District to connect employees to discount offerings in our community. If you know of a local business who already offers a discount to educational employees or would like to offer a discount, please contact adcommun@smsd.org.

During Educator Appreciation Week, Shawnee Mission will also formally celebrate several groups of distinguished educators. Early in the week, Shawnee Mission will honor teachers from every school community who were nominated as part of the Kansas Teacher of the Year program. This year, Amber Pagan has been named a State Kansas Teacher of the Year finalist. Shawnee Mission also congratulates Annie Hasan, who was honored by the State of Kansas as the district’s secondary-level honoree. Later in the week, Shawnee Mission will honor service pin recipients and retirees. Please join us in congratulating all of these individuals on a job well done!

When our students shine, it creates a bright future for all of us. We thank all who serve in the Shawnee Mission School District for making this possible. Happy Educator Appreciation Week, Shawnee Mission!