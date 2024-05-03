3 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on Metcalf in Overland Park

Overland Park Police say three people were injured in a rear-end crash on Metcalf Avenue Friday morning.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and 61st Street at about 9:35 a.m., just north of Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving paramedics reported three vehicles with heavy damage.

In an emailed statement Friday afternoon, Overland Park Police spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said ambulances transported three people the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

Lacy said two of those people were in critical condition, and the third was in serious condition.

In a post on X just after 10 a.m., Overland Park Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the crash.

Injury crash southbound on Metcalf at W.61st please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/jIBlRBts7v — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) May 3, 2024

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit was at the crash scene into early Friday afternoon.

Police closed the southbound lanes of Metcalf Avenue at Johnson Drive as they investigated and documented the crash scene.

No other details were immediately available.