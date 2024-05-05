fbpx
PHOTOS: Community celebrates 3rd annual Olathe Culture Fest

Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Community members gathered at Johnson County Square in downtown Olathe Friday evening for the third annual Olathe Culture Fest.

The event featured a car show, food, games and live performances.

The Olathe Culture Fest was sponsored by the Olathe Human Relations Commission, the Olathe Leadership Lowrider Bike Club and the department of student and community engagement in the Olathe Public Schools.

Here are some of our photos from the festivities: 

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

