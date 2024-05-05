Community members gathered at Johnson County Square in downtown Olathe Friday evening for the third annual Olathe Culture Fest.

The event featured a car show, food, games and live performances.

The Olathe Culture Fest was sponsored by the Olathe Human Relations Commission, the Olathe Leadership Lowrider Bike Club and the department of student and community engagement in the Olathe Public Schools.

Here are some of our photos from the festivities:

Keep reading: Olathe puts finishing touches on ‘significant’ trail project’s latest phase