Annemarie Gremminger

September 26, 1965 – May 1, 2024

Annemarie’s family is appreciative of the tremendous outpouring of love and support shown to her over the last 11 years. She carried the challenges the tumors posed with grace and strength. Many may have been unaware of the subtle, or not so subtle, signs of her condition.

Annemarie loved with great charity and passion. She was a marvelous cook and her personality would show through with a flair anytime she prepared meals for family or friends. She was generous with her time and talents, supporting causes that helped those in need. She volunteered at KC Hospice, the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, coordinating meals for Free Hot Soup, and making sleeping mats for the houseless out of discarded plastic shopping bags, just to name a few.

Annemarie’s father immigrated to the US as a Hungarian refugee in 1956. It was his story that inspired her passion and respect for the undervalued in society. Her passion was affirmed in 2017 when she traveled to El Salvador to get to know the people of Good Shepherd’s sister parish, El Buen Pastor. She was moved by the visit, and the following year she led the delegation of travelers.

Born September 26, 1965, Annemarie grew up in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of Helmut and Becky Rippel. After graduating from Ames High she continued on to the University of Northern Iowa. Her parents strongly encouraged a life where she maximized her intellectual and creative gifts, regardless of conventional expectations. Her working career was filled with opportunities that allowed her gifts to flourish. She loved her work in Human Resources, managing corporate benefits and HR Data management systems, and was respected for her talents and acumen.

Annemarie married Greg Fisch in 1988 and had a boy, Brendon, in 1991 and a girl, Morgan, in 1994. They split in 1997, but maintained a healthy realtionship in which they shared custody of their beloved children.

A few years later, Annemarie joined a small faith group initiated worldwide by Pope John Paul II called “Renew 2000”. This is where she met Robert Gremminger, the love of her life. Robert’s three girls, Maggie, Lizzie and Anna, immediately fell in love with Annemarie for the wonderful role model she always was, and for the vitality she brought to their home. In 2002, their marriage blended two families into one.

Those who know Annemarie well will not be surprised to know that she accepted the challenges associated with having brain tumors for 11 years with courage and grace, embracing them as a gift. She started a bucket list soon after the diagnosis. New items were added to the list as quickly as they were checked off. In this way, the past 11 “bonus” years have been relished. She returned to the Lord on May 1st, just before midnight.

Annemarie was preceded in death by her father, Helmut Rippel, and her mother, Virginia (Becky) Rippel, and is survived by her husband, Robert and her children Brendon Fisch, Morgan Jury (Michael), Maggie Gremminger (Russell Kent), Lizzie Gremminger, and Anna Rackers (Michael), and grandson, Bobby (Maggie and Russell).

A rosary will take place on Sunday, May 5th, at 6:00 pm at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, with a visitation to follow until 8:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Monday, May 6th at 11:00 am, with a graveside service to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A luncheon will take place at Good Shepherd Catholic Church immediately following the graveside. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, May 7th in honor of Annemarie in the Elmridge Room at Tomahawk Hills Golf Course, starting at 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, Annemarie request that contributions be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church El Salvador Committee. (12800 W. 75th Street, Shawnee, KS 66216). Please ensure any donation given is accompanied with the note to direct funds to “El Salvador Committee in memory of Annemarie Gremminger”.

