Christopher J. Handzel

April 17, 1978 – April 29, 2024

Christopher Jason Handzel was born on April 17, 1978, in Kansas City, KS. He passed away on April 29, 2024, at the age of 46.

Chris graduated from Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, KS in 1996 and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Landscape Architecture from Kansas State University in 2001. During his high school years, Chris excelled in both soccer and baseball, leading his teams to the state finals for the first time in school history. In 1996, he played a pivotal role in winning the State Championship by pitching a no-hitter in the semi-final game and the final two innings of the final game. Continuing his baseball journey at Kansas State University as a walk-on, Chris’s talent earned him a spot in the Ban Johnson League’s 1997 All-Star game held at Kauffman Stadium. An avid sports enthusiast, he continued to cheer on all Kansas City teams with unwavering dedication.

Chris was a respected figure in the professional world, serving as Vice President and Transportation Planning & Policy Group Director at HNTB Corporation. His work took him around the globe, contributing his expertise to various projects, including Kansas City’s Prospect MAX, KC Streetcar Main Street Extension, Las Vegas Convention Center Expansion, and endeavors in La Paz, Mexico, Seoul, South Korea, and Pune, India. His most recent project was the KC’s South Loop Project.

Outside of his career, Chris had a passion for travel, cooking, and supporting his daughters’ club volleyball and school activities. His family will cherish their vacations overseas and trips all over the United States for club volleyball tournaments. They will also remember the impeccably curated dinners he prepared for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Chris is survived by his loving family: his wife Carissa, daughters Emaline and Zella, father J.R. Handzel, mother Angie Handzel, and brother John Handzel. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Chester and Norma Handzel, as well as Lloyd and Marguerite Hemphill.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7th from 5 to 7pm at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas. A funeral service will be on Wednesday morning at 9:30am, also at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas. In a final act of generosity, Chris gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation, ensuring that his legacy lives on as his selfless gifts improve the quality of life for countless others.

Chris will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched, and his memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Chris’ honor to the American Heart Association and to Operation Breakthrough.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.