Lenexa’s live music scene hits all the right notes

Lenexa likes live music. Be it the grandeur of the orchestra or the raw energy and rebellion of rock ‘n roll, Lenexa knows how to sit back and appreciate music or get up and dance. The City’s music scene is thriving with a rich tapestry of live performances this summer. Check out these musical performances at a location near you:

The Lenexa Public Market’s Friday Night Sound Bites has kicked off another season of live music on the patio. This is the perfect place to cap off your work week with friends and family. Grab a tasty bite to eat from merchants and rotating food trucks and groove into the weekend every Friday night from 7 to 10 p.m. (through Oct. 25) with these upcoming band performances:

May 10: Bound & Determined

May 17: The Butch Carson Band

May 24: Ronni Ward Band

May 31: The Uproot

Lenexa’s Outdoor Concert series attracts hundreds to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park on Sunday evenings. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a variety of performances from local bands. The spring lineup includes:

May 19: The Old No. 5s, a Kansas City blues and rock ‘n roll band

May 26: The Vincents, a 1950s rockabilly band that also plays some modern-day hits

June 2: Joshua Tree, a U2 tribute band

June 9: AnnaLee and the Lucky So and Sos, a KC-style jazz, swing and jump blues band performing hits from the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s

June 16: J Love Band, a R&B, soul and funk band

We know Kansas City temps can get, well, hot. So, we take you inside, in the air conditioning for classical performances by Lenexa’s Community Orchestra. Enjoy three free concerts led by Kansas City Symphony bassist and Community Orchestra Conductor, Richard Ryan, at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School June 29, July 20 and Aug. 10.

Want more music? The Kansas City Symphony’s Mobile Music Box will set up on the west side of Rose’s Pond at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park Wednesday, May 29 at 6 p.m.