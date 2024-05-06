Overland Park emerged as one of the top 10 best places to live in the United States in a new ranking.

For 2024, Overland Park placed seventh overall on Livability.com’s Best Places to Live in the U.S. ranking list.

“I am of course proud to see our dynamic community continue to be near the top of Livability’s list, as we have worked for many years to provide a high quality of life,” Mayor Curt Skoog said in a news release.

Overland Park gets points for local “charm”

Livability specifically highlight’s the city’s “charm,” which is bolstered by its local dining, retail and drinking options.

Overland Park also gets points for its expansive parks and recreation system, its large employers, top-tier school districts, high quality of life and access to healthcare.

Overall, Overland Park got a LivScore of 851, two points more than last year.

What is Livability.com considering?

Livability considers cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 only.

The median home value of a city also has to be $500,000 or less to make the list.

For example, Overland Park has a population of just over 200,000 and a median home value of nearly $355,000.

The ranking also considers the cost of average housing — rented or owned — compared to household income.

Find the full list of criteria and factors here.

Overland Park made Livability.com list previously

Last year, Overland Park got a LivScore of 849.

That was enough to tie it for sixth place on the list with Cary, North Carolina.

Additionally, Overland Park was on the Livability list in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Overland Park also made the list in 2018, securing the 11th place slot in the top 100 list.

The year before that, it was in the top 10.

Lawrence made the list this year, too

Lawrence is the only other Kansas community to make the list this year.

That Douglas County city ranked 56th on the Livability.com list.

It got credit for its vibrant college town and its arts and culture scene.

Livability lauded its recent parks and recreation investments, as well as recent efforts to make the city more friendly to bicycles.

